‘Skelecaster’: Florida man builds guitar out of his dead uncle’s skeleton

Using the spinal cord and rib cage as the base, the musician attached strings, volume knobs, guitar neck, jack, pickups and electric board to transform the remains into the instrument.

A Florida man raised quite a few eyebrows when he made an electric guitar out of his dead uncle’s skeleton.

The Tampa musician, who calls himself ‘Prince Midnight’, crafted the instrument out of his uncle’s remains, who introduced him to rock music.

Midnight revealed on Instagram that his uncle Filip, who died in a motorcycle accident in Greece in 1996, had donated his body to science.

However, as schools in Greece discontinued using actual skeletons, the remains ended up in a cemetery for which his family paid rent.

“After 20 years, he ended up in a cemetery my family had to pay rent on. Like, literally in a wooden box. It’s a big problem in Greece because the Orthodox religion doesn’t want people cremated, “Midnight told Huff Post.

After getting his uncle’s remains shipped to Tamp, he wasn’t sure what to do with it, until he got inspired by his guitar-maker friend.

“It just popped into my head. I’m going to turn Uncle Fill into a guitar. And I was like, that is the best way to honour him. He would love that idea,” he told CBC Radio.

According to Huff Post, Midnight is forbidden by law to sell the guitar, which he has named the “skelecaster”.

As it is not the typical guitar made out of wood, it does produce a different sound, Midnight, during an interview with Metal Suck said that the instrument “Plays perfect and sounds awesome.”

Midnight has also shared a short clip of him playing the “skelecaster” effortlessly. Take a look here:

