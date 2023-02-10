Six-year-old’s heart-warming note to mother on her ‘rough day’ wins hearts online

Simple acts of reassurance and appreciation can brighten up one’s day, especially if you are a parent juggling work and child-rearing. A six-year-old’s adorable note to her mother has netizens showering love for it.

The Twitter user Shematologist, MD, shared the handwritten note, which read, “Dear mom, I am sorry if you had a ruf (rough) day.” Moved by her little one’s lovely gesture, she wrote, “Just found this note from 6 and I will be keeping it until I die.”

The child’s note melted hearts online and some users asked the Twitter user to keep the note safe. A user commented, “Such a caring soul. This is truly special but it doesn’t hurt to write the name and date on these things because we do forget.”

Another user wrote, “That is the sweetest! Mine have taken to drawing me pictures and turning them into to cards that say I love you. That stack makes me happy.” A third user commented, “Put it in a wee frame and put it in your office. Or you can laminate it and put it on your car visor. When you have a bad day at work, flip the visor down. Those types of notes are so very precious and as time goes by their value grows.”

During the surge in Covid cases in 2021, a handwritten note to a woman admitted to a Covid ward went viral on social media. The note, written in Hindi by her children, reassured her that the children were waiting for her downstairs and that she was getting better.