Six-year-olds draw sketches to help German cops trace rash driver

In an interesting case, the police in the German city of Hamm are on the lookout for the perpetrator of an accident case based on the sketches made by preschoolers.

Having seen the accident while on their way to school in Hamm, four children decided to pick up pencils and draw what they saw in order to help the police catch the offender who fled the scene. Now, the pencil sketches drawn by the six-year-olds are part of the investigation file.

“Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis from the dragon class at the Overberg School in Bockum-Hövel deserve special praise from the police,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement while sharing two of the sketches.

The children observed a black car crashing into a barrier at about 8:45 am while they were waiting for the light to turn green at a pedestrian traffic light. “The post snapped, but the driver with short blond hair ignored the damage and drove on,” the release added.

The little Samaritans went on to inform their class teacher about the accident, who then informed district police forces. Two of the attentive witness, Celina and Luis, gave the cops a sketch of the accident and “a mug shot” of the fugitive driver.

The ‘wanted pictures’ for the police were gratefully accepted by an officer who attended the call and the agency shared it online, leaving many impressed.

Police are now looking into the matter and appealing to others who may have witnessed the accident at the Uphofstrasse / Horststrasse intersection to report to them.

