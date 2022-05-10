scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Six-year-old boy finds tooth of extinct shark species on England beach

Strap: Sammy Shelton found the 4-inch long tooth on England’s Bawdsey beach.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 10, 2022 7:19:53 pm
Six year old finds extinct shart tooth, sicx year old in UK finds Megalodon tooth, 6 year old in UK finds millions of year old shark teeth, Indian ExpressMegalodon, a now-extinct shark that existed on Earth more than a million years ago.

A six-year-old boy from England, Sammy Shelton, and his father were elated when they learnt that what they found from the Bawdsey Beach in Suffolk county some time back is a tooth of the megalodon, a now-extinct shark that existed on Earth more than a million years ago. Bawdsey Beach is famous among fossil hunters.

The tooth that Sammy found was four inches long. Megalodons, which could grow up to 60 feet in length, had teeth that were seven inches long. Sammy’s find was confirmed by Prof Ben Garrod, an evolutionary biologist at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

ALSO READ |Five-year-old discovers 130 million-year-old fossilised dinosaur footprint in China

While speaking to the Great Yarmouth Mercury, the professor said that the tooth found by the young boy was in a really good condition as most of the fossils that are found are usually worn out. He also emphasised that finding a megalodon tooth is very rare.

“This little boy is the first person to touch this (the shark tooth) in nearly three million years. He is handling the tooth of the largest ever predatory shark and one that will be of interest to the whole palaeontology community,” the professor added.

Sammy’s father, who was with him when the tooth was found, told BBC, “Sammy was very excited as we’d seen fragments of shark teeth on the beach, but nothing as big and heavy as this.”

Live Blog

