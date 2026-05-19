Power outage at Six Flags leaves roller-coaster riders stranded 245 feet high at Texas; viral evacuation video sparks panic

What began as a normal day of roller-coasters and crowds at Six Flags Over Texas, a 212-acre amusement park in the US, quickly turned chaotic after a sudden park-wide power outage left several thrill rides stranded mid-air.
The blackout reportedly happened when an outside construction crew accidentally damaged an underground power line, cutting electricity across the amusement park. As power failed, some of the park’s biggest rides — including the towering Mr Freeze and The Titan roller-coasters — came to an abrupt halt, according to a report by Firstpost.
Soon after, videos from the scene flooded TikTok and X. One widely shared clip captured nearly 30 riders being escorted down The Titan’s massive 245-foot drop after the coaster became stuck at the very top of its lift hill.
With the train frozen upright high above the ground, park staff had to manually unbuckle passengers and guide them down a narrow emergency staircase attached to the track. The descent, carried out amid strong winds, left many online viewers shaken, especially because only a handrail separated riders from the dizzying height below.
Power outage at Six Flags caused riders to walk down the ride tracks after rides shut down. pic.twitter.com/vkpfUAN8KB
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 18, 2026
The footage has now crossed more than three million views on X, with users sharing anxious reactions in the comments section. One person wrote, “As someone with acrophobia, walking down those tracks that high up would probably feel like a horror movie for me.”
Another commented, “This is the ultimate nightmare for anyone with a fear of heights. Walking down those narrow stairs is probably scarier than the actual ride. The video is going viral because it taps into that universal “what if” fear everyone has at a theme park. Glad nobody was hurt.”
A third user remarked, “Somebody really thought this plan was foolproof,” while another added, “My worst nightmare! I would need someone to hold my hand.”
The disruption was not limited to the outdoor rides. Visitors waiting inside the indoor queue area for the 236-foot-tall Mr Freeze coaster said the lights suddenly went out, plunging sections of the attraction into darkness before announcements confirmed the total power failure, Firstpost reported.
According to Six Flags spokesperson Cyle Perez, emergency crews safely evacuated every stranded guest from the affected rides despite the tense situation and extreme heights involved. No injuries were reported.
To make up for the disruption and the park’s early closure, affected visitors were given complimentary return tickets. Electricity was later restored by Oncor Electric Delivery, and the park reopened as scheduled the next morning.