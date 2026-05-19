Power outage at Six Flags leaves roller-coaster riders stranded 245 feet high at Texas; viral evacuation video sparks panic

The blackout reportedly happened when an outside construction crew accidentally damaged an underground power line, cutting electricity across the amusement park. (Source: @FearedBuck/X)

What began as a normal day of roller-coasters and crowds at Six Flags Over Texas, a 212-acre amusement park in the US, quickly turned chaotic after a sudden park-wide power outage left several thrill rides stranded mid-air.

The blackout reportedly happened when an outside construction crew accidentally damaged an underground power line, cutting electricity across the amusement park. As power failed, some of the park’s biggest rides — including the towering Mr Freeze and The Titan roller-coasters — came to an abrupt halt, according to a report by Firstpost.

Soon after, videos from the scene flooded TikTok and X. One widely shared clip captured nearly 30 riders being escorted down The Titan’s massive 245-foot drop after the coaster became stuck at the very top of its lift hill.