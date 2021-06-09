Woman punches crocodile to save sister’s life

Melissa and Georgia Laurie’s casual swim at a lagoon in Mexico turned frightening when a crocodile attacked the 28-year-old women. However, when Georgia realised that the reptile was trying to drag her sister underwater, she overcame her fears and punched it in the face. Her heroism saved Melissa’s life.

During the swim, Georgia was shocked to see when her sister Melissa suddenly disappeared underwater. It was only later, she noticed that a crocodile was dragging her sister and attempting to drown her. According to a BBC report, they were in a lagoon near Puerto Escondido, when the incident occurred.

“Georgia found her unresponsive and started to drag her back to the safety of a boat,” their sister Hana told the news website. “She dragged her back as the crocodile kept coming back for more – so she just started hitting it. Luckily, her super-badass twin sister was there to punch it repeatedly. The crocodile came back about three times,” Hana added.

According to the news website, the British women are in a medically induced coma as doctors are concerned about any infections they might have caught from the water they were swimming in and the crocodile’s mouth and teeth.

“Both Georgia and Melissa are on heavy doses of intravenous antibiotics, so we’re really hoping that if any infection does develop that they’ll be able to catch it really quickly,” Hana added.

Narrating the incident to the news website, Hana shared that though Georgia was an experienced diver, the encounter with the crocodile left her extremely frightened. “Thank goodness, she’s had that training. She said her adrenaline kicked in and she knew what to do,” she said.

At present, the family is reportedly in contact with the British Embassy in Mexico and are in talks to decide when the sisters can safely be brought back to their home in Berkshire, the DailyMail reported.