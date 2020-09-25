Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram, breaks record for fastest to reach a million followers

"I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication - to me - because, as we all know, the world is in trouble," he said in his first video message.

Sir David Attenborough joined Instagram Thursday. As he did that, the renowned naturalist and broadcaster’s account gained millions of followers in less than 24 hours, and his message on the platform went viral with over 8 million views so far.

Attenborough, who has tirelessly worked to reveal the wonders of the natural world to people around the globe, joined the photo-video sharing app because “the world is in the trouble”. “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication – to me – because, as we all know, the world is in trouble,” he said in his first video message. “Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our oceans…The list goes on and on. But we know what to do about it, and that’s why I’m tackling this new way — for me — of communication.” the 94-year-old man added.

“Over the next few weeks, I’ll be recording messages to explain what the problems are, and how we can deal with them,” the veteran broadcaster said as he urged people to “stay tuned”.

Watch his message here:

Although followers will see more of the veteran environmentalist on the profile, it will not be managed by him. Frequent collaborators Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield and other producers of his documentary titled A Life On Our Planet will help manage the account and its various technical aspects.

“Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change,” they explained the reason behind him joining the platform, in a message accompanying the naturalist’s introductory video.

“Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat,” they added. Attenborough’s Instagram debut precedes the release of latest book and Netflix documentary, both with the same title, and the crew promised to share “some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content” as well.

His message created a huge wave on the platform and broke the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram. According to Guinness World Records, “his account reached one million followers just over four hours later”. Currently, he has over 2.4 million followers on his profile.

Many celebrities from sports personalities to actors, all welcomed the veteran broadcaster on the platform.

The previous record holder for this title was Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who joined the social media app on October 15, 2019 and gained 1 million followers in five hours and 16 minutes. Before Aniston, Footballer David Beckham, Pope Francis and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all also been a record holder in this category.

However, this is not the only Guinness World Record under his belt. He also holds the record for longest career as a TV presenter and longest career as a television naturalist, with a career spanning more than 60 years back to the formative years of television.

He recently won the Emmy 2020 in the category of Outstanding Narrator for the BBC show Seven Worlds One Planet. ⁣

