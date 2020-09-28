‘Humans have overrun the world’: Sir David Attenborough’s warning on climate change

Responding to the anchor, who asks him what advice he would have at this given moment, Attenborough says, "Don't waste anything." (Source: BBC/Twitter)

As his new documentary, A Life on Our Planet, opens in cinemas in the UK, renowned naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough spoke about the responsibility of humans towards improving nature and stated how we have “overrun the planet” in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

Attenborough, who recently broke Jennifer Aniston’s record for the fastest time to reach a million Instagram followers, said, “If there is only a fragment of hope left, you have a responsibility to do something about it.” The video of the interview has now gone viral on social media.

On advice he would have at this given moment to preserve the ecological balance, Attenborough said, “Don’t waste anything. Don’t waste electricity. Don’t waste food. Don’t waste power. Just treat the world as though it is precious.”

In an exclusive interview with #BBCBreakfast Sir David Attenborough reveals his grave concerns for the planet and where his hope for the future lies.

Talking about the damage done to the planet, Attenborough said, “Since I made the first television programme, there are three times as many people on the planet as there was then and we have overrun it.”

