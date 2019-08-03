Watch: Single-propeller plane makes dramatic safety landing on a busy road; Netizens stunned

Toggle Menu
The now-viral video starts with the small plane flying above the patrol car and soon landing right before an intersection. A Trooper rushes to the pilot's aid and pushes the plane towards the side of the road. No injuries were reported.

Commuters were in for a shock when a single-propeller KR2 aircraft made an emergency landing on a busy stretch of a road in Washington after sustaining a fuel malfunction.

The terrifying but thrilling incident was caught on a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troop’s dashboard camera and has taken the internet by storm. The video was shared by Washington State Trooper Johnna Batiste on Twitter with the hashtag #WhenYouThinkYouveSeenItAll.

The now-viral video starts with the small plane flying above the patrol car and soon landing right before an intersection. A trooper rushes to the pilot’s aid and pushes the plane towards the side of the road. No injuries were reported.

Many people took to Twitter to appreciate the trooper for being at the “right place, at the right time”.

Trooper Johnna Batiste revealed through her Twitter handle that it was Trooper Thompson’s dashcam video that captured the “morning event”. She also said that the WSP Trooper had no prior knowledge of the pilot’s complications.

