Watch: Single-propeller plane makes dramatic safety landing on a busy road; Netizens stunned

Commuters were in for a shock when a single-propeller KR2 aircraft made an emergency landing on a busy stretch of a road in Washington after sustaining a fuel malfunction.

Advertising

The terrifying but thrilling incident was caught on a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troop’s dashboard camera and has taken the internet by storm. The video was shared by Washington State Trooper Johnna Batiste on Twitter with the hashtag #WhenYouThinkYouveSeenItAll.

A single prop KR2 plane is safely on the ground after having to make an emergency landing on SR7/138th at 8:15a this morning due to a fuel system malfunction. No injuries to anyone involved. Troopers helped push the plane clear the roadway. #WhenYouThinkYouveSeenItAll pic.twitter.com/JIUYWs7kKc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

The now-viral video starts with the small plane flying above the patrol car and soon landing right before an intersection. A trooper rushes to the pilot’s aid and pushes the plane towards the side of the road. No injuries were reported.

Trooper Thompson’s dash cam video capturing this morning’s events! Great job by the pilot and trooper! pic.twitter.com/7X0uWYJ9fc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

Many people took to Twitter to appreciate the trooper for being at the “right place, at the right time”.

Great job WSP for being aware of the traffic and surrounding areas and notice the aircraft but I’m not surprised because WSP does a great job at anything they do. Keep safe out there. — glen baxter (@soore) August 1, 2019

So glad no one was hurt and the road was less busy then normal — Mckenzie Anderson (@racingkitty27) August 1, 2019

Boy that looked larger on the dash cam video. Very impressive landing. And even stopped for the red light! — TifOtter 🦆 (@tifotter) August 1, 2019

Nice work! — Lea Conner (@leaconner) August 1, 2019

GREAT JOB everyone! Glad you all are safe! — Jenny (@JennyLClark) August 2, 2019

I’m glad you were there to help. God bless all first responders and their families. Sending you love and hugs from Philly! — Jenell Lorman (@penn942000) August 2, 2019

That’s one trooper I don’t want to mess with. He just strolled up to that plane like it was a normal traffic stop. — Jacqi Queen (@JacqiQueen) August 2, 2019

Trooper Johnna Batiste revealed through her Twitter handle that it was Trooper Thompson’s dashcam video that captured the “morning event”. She also said that the WSP Trooper had no prior knowledge of the pilot’s complications.