Monday, November 09, 2020
Single man adopts five siblings to ensure they aren’t separated by foster care system

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 9, 2020 3:35:33 pm
Man adopts five children, Foster care, Ogio, Single man, Adoption, five sibling kids, Trending news, Good news, Indian Express newsHe is now father to 10-year-old Marionna, Robert Jr., nine, Makayla, eight, Giovanni, five, and Kiontae, four, after adopting them on 30 October. (Picture credit: Twitter/CBS News)

A 29-year-old single man in the US adopted five children who were from the same family to ensure they weren’t separated.

Ohio resident Robert Carter has been fostering three brothers since December 2018, but discovered that they had been separated from their two sisters.

Carter, who was placed in foster care at the age of 12 and was separated from his eight siblings, decided to contact the girls’ foster parents and set up a reunion.

“The kids saw each other and started hugging and crying and wouldn’t let go. That was the moment I said ‘okay I’m going to take all five’,” he told Independent.

“I know the pain of being separated too well and I could not let that happen to them,” Carter told Fox News.

Carter then adopted all five of them so that they won’t be separated again. The official Twitter handle of the adoption and foster care system tweeted about Carter’s decision, while praising him.

He is now father to Marionna, Robert Jr., Makayla, Giovanni, and Kiontae who are between ages 10 to 4. The adoption was formalised on 30 October.

Here’s how people reacted to the news:

According to Fox News, Carter is now working towards buying a new home and has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds.

