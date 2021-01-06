These ‘Singing Pasta’ memes are the latest craze on social media

Latest meme that has left netizens in splits are two photo of pasta.

Two pictures – one showing a single macaroni on a spoon and another with three of them stuck together – is now the subject of a popular meme on Twitter.

It all started when Twitter user Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) shared the two images with a popular song.

Easy come, Bismillah!

easy go, No, we

will you let will not let

me go? you go pic.twitter.com/qxXZdQBkZ9 — Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) December 31, 2020

Last week, Twitter user Feyza Kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) tweeted the two images of the pasta and said it looked like a face with its mouth open.

“This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?” said the original tweet in Turkish.

cin asisi vurulunca the three tenors pic.twitter.com/5H8p7TI2ha — feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020

Soon, many used the theme to refer to various Bollywood hits and international songs as well. Many photoshopped images as well to join in.

Check out some of the popular tweets:

Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021

No one

Students in History class:- pic.twitter.com/P7v1eUvkq7 — Pulkit (@RT_de_de) January 5, 2021

this song tho pic.twitter.com/PochLA4eDD — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) January 5, 2021

Aye meri,meri zohrajabeen,

Furkat-e-gham mita ja…🥳 pic.twitter.com/gpJy1YozgG — A K S H I T A🍁 (@meboringonli) January 5, 2021

** Ganapati Visarjann ** Ganapati Bappa Moriyaaaaaa.. pic.twitter.com/Z6Tuo078pZ — Mahesh Mohanty😁 (@ItsMahicasm1) January 5, 2021

Jo bhi main kahna chahu barbad kare alfaaz mere … pic.twitter.com/lc1R9NP3BQ — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 5, 2021

*Test cricket exist*

Wicketkeeper 1st/2nd/3d slip pic.twitter.com/tNTKs9mjqE — vaibhav hatwal2 (@vaibhav_hatwal2) January 5, 2021

Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B — Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021

Koi kahe Kitna bhi

kehta rahe hum ko deewana pic.twitter.com/bM5igBJmgb — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2021

Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021

Jine mera dil luteya OHOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/R6SQzyVlVn — Priyal (@priyal) January 4, 2021

Matlab ki tum sab ka mujhpe Sadda Haq

Mujh se bhi zyada haq hai Aithe Rakh pic.twitter.com/oG3LI04REp — Indian Memes (@Theindianmeme) January 4, 2021