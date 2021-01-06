These ‘Singing Pasta’ memes are the latest craze on social media

Two pictures – one showing a single macaroni on a spoon and another with three of them stuck together – is now the subject of a popular meme on Twitter.
It all started when Twitter user Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) shared the two images with a popular song.
Easy come, Bismillah!
easy go, No, we
will you let will not let
me go? you go pic.twitter.com/qxXZdQBkZ9
— Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) December 31, 2020
Last week, Twitter user Feyza Kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) tweeted the two images of the pasta and said it looked like a face with its mouth open.
“This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?” said the original tweet in Turkish.
cin asisi vurulunca the three tenors pic.twitter.com/5H8p7TI2ha
— feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020
Soon, many used the theme to refer to various Bollywood hits and international songs as well. Many photoshopped images as well to join in.
Check out some of the popular tweets:
Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ
— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021
No one
Students in History class:- pic.twitter.com/P7v1eUvkq7
— Pulkit (@RT_de_de) January 5, 2021
this song tho pic.twitter.com/PochLA4eDD
— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) January 5, 2021
Aye meri,meri zohrajabeen,
Furkat-e-gham mita ja…🥳 pic.twitter.com/gpJy1YozgG
— A K S H I T A🍁 (@meboringonli) January 5, 2021
Same energy pic.twitter.com/Vissr9xWUx
— Phunny hai (@PhunnyHai) January 5, 2021
** Ganapati Visarjann **
Ganapati Bappa Moriyaaaaaa.. pic.twitter.com/Z6Tuo078pZ
— Mahesh Mohanty😁 (@ItsMahicasm1) January 5, 2021
Jo bhi main kahna chahu barbad kare alfaaz mere … pic.twitter.com/lc1R9NP3BQ
— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 5, 2021
*Test cricket exist*
Wicketkeeper 1st/2nd/3d slip pic.twitter.com/tNTKs9mjqE
— vaibhav hatwal2 (@vaibhav_hatwal2) January 5, 2021
Close Enough.. pic.twitter.com/Mz6nF5iqxU
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) January 4, 2021
Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B
— Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021
Koi kahe Kitna bhi
kehta rahe hum ko deewana pic.twitter.com/bM5igBJmgb
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2021
Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu
Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt
— Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021
Jine mera dil luteya OHOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/R6SQzyVlVn
— Priyal (@priyal) January 4, 2021
Matlab ki tum sab ka mujhpe Sadda Haq
Mujh se bhi zyada haq hai Aithe Rakh pic.twitter.com/oG3LI04REp
— Indian Memes (@Theindianmeme) January 4, 2021
“kya tumne kabhi “KIYA”
kisi se pyaar
kiya?” pic.twitter.com/iJUBS9T9FP
— ✧･ﾟ:* (@lunarmintt) January 3, 2021
mama… uuuuuuuuuh pic.twitter.com/63uGEqFb3p
— mands.🪐 (@cutexstylez) January 3, 2021
