scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Must Read

These ‘Singing Pasta’ memes are the latest craze on social media

Two pictures - one showing a single macaroni on a spoon and another with three of them stuck together - is now the subject of a popular meme on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 6, 2021 5:10:44 pm
pasta meme, singing pasta memes, screaming pasta, pasta scream photoshop challenge, funny pasta memes, latest memes, indian expressLatest meme that has left netizens in splits are two photo of pasta.

Two pictures – one showing a single macaroni on a spoon and another with three of them stuck together – is now the subject of a popular meme on Twitter.

It all started when Twitter user Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) shared the two images with a popular song.

Last week, Twitter user Feyza Kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) tweeted the two images of the pasta and said it looked like a face with its mouth open.

“This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?” said the original tweet in Turkish.

Soon, many used the theme to refer to various Bollywood hits and international songs as well. Many photoshopped images as well to join in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Check out some of the popular tweets:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 06: Latest News

Advertisement