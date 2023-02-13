Singer Sam Smith’s inflatable latex suit at Brit Awards has the internet divided

This awards season, singer-songwriter Sam Smith – who identifies as non-binary – has been making headlines not just for their stunning performances but also for their edgy outfits. Now the Grammy-winning pop star has made news again as they wore an inflatable full-body latex suit on the red carpet of the 2023 Brits Awards held on Sunday.

The outfit, comprising exaggerated balloon-shaped pants and sleeves along with gloves and platform boots, was made by Harikrishnan Pillai, who runs the UK-based design label Harri.

In conversation with WWD, Pillai explained the inspiration behind the outfit and said it was made in response to the fatphobic hate comments Smith received after their Grammy performance on the superhit song Unholy. As per Harri’s website, the brand sells inflatable clothing items only on request. The items are priced between £870 and £4,000 (approximately between Rs 20,000 and Rs 4 lakh).

Smith’s unconventional ensemble sparked divided opinions online with many deeming it subversive and entertaining, while others termed it simply bizarre. Some jokingly compared Smith’s outfit with the shape of a full roasted chicken and balloon-shaped animals made at kids’ fairs. Others drew parallels between the outfit and David Bowie’s look from 1973.

Sam Smith turning up to the brits like a burnt chicken pic.twitter.com/I3rZxn8Q9P — Shorty (@ShonaMcLean86) February 11, 2023

If you have any issue with Sam Smith and how they present themselves, please think for a second if you’d be phased if it were a ‘conventionally attractive’ female model or muscle Gay. Sam is wearing this because no matter what they wear they are criticised. They look wonderful! pic.twitter.com/1un0WITj96 — Pinsent Tailoring 🌈 (@zackpinsent) February 12, 2023

Sam Smith has finally made Billy Connolly’s Incontinence Pants sketch a reality.

I’ve waited 38 years for this to happen. pic.twitter.com/yZz4ixR0t7 — The Sting (@TSting18) February 11, 2023

Sam Smith is dressed for the funeral of the Chinese spy balloon. #SamSmith #BRITs https://t.co/S16h1yunbj — Leah Lamarr (@LeahLamarr) February 12, 2023

Ha ha look at Sam Smith, can’t believe the silly clothes, wots the world coming to – this generation eh? pic.twitter.com/bJ0GmzriXF — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) February 11, 2023

I’m glad he decided to reprise his role pic.twitter.com/jC9aIiD1UP — MEMER (@MemerAus) February 12, 2023

Sam Smith’s look was a total serve and I’ll never agree otherwise. Yeah it’s weird and absurd but it’s also a smart homage to many different influences and designers in queer culture. Feels like a counter to all the backlash they’ve had about body shape/image. it’s PUNK asf — carrot 🥕 (@CarrotDrag) February 12, 2023

Sam Smith, the issue is that if you want to wear these “artistic” outfits, you need to have an air of “otherness” about you. We’ve had some real talents in the past. You haven’t got an avant gårde bone in your body. You just look like a fat builder having a nervous breakdown. — VikingRik (@RorgViking) February 12, 2023

Tweeting Smith’s red carpet photos, a Twitter user wrote, “Sam Smith is dressed for the funeral of the Chinese spy balloon. #SamSmith #BRITs”. Another person remarked, “I’ve seen lots of people calling Sam Smith’s Brits look “attention seeking”, fundamentally missing the point of being a pop star on a red carpet.”