Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Singer Sam Smith’s inflatable latex suit at Brit Awards has the internet divided

Sam Smith’s now-viral outfit was made by designer Harikrishnan Pillai who runs the UK-based label Harri.

Sam Smith Brit Awards 2023As per Harri’s website, the brand sells inflatable clothing items only on request.
This awards season, singer-songwriter Sam Smith – who identifies as non-binary – has been making headlines not just for their stunning performances but also for their edgy outfits. Now the Grammy-winning pop star has made news again as they wore an inflatable full-body latex suit on the red carpet of the 2023 Brits Awards held on Sunday.

The outfit, comprising exaggerated balloon-shaped pants and sleeves along with gloves and platform boots, was made by Harikrishnan Pillai, who runs the UK-based design label Harri.

In conversation with WWD, Pillai explained the inspiration behind the outfit and said it was made in response to the fatphobic hate comments Smith received after their Grammy performance on the superhit song Unholy. As per Harri’s website, the brand sells inflatable clothing items only on request. The items are priced between £870 and £4,000 (approximately between Rs 20,000 and Rs 4 lakh).

Smith’s unconventional ensemble sparked divided opinions online with many deeming it subversive and entertaining, while others termed it simply bizarre. Some jokingly compared Smith’s outfit with the shape of a full roasted chicken and balloon-shaped animals made at kids’ fairs. Others drew parallels between the outfit and David Bowie’s look from 1973.

Tweeting Smith’s red carpet photos, a Twitter user wrote, “Sam Smith is dressed for the funeral of the Chinese spy balloon. #SamSmith #BRITs”. Another person remarked, “I’ve seen lots of people calling Sam Smith’s Brits look “attention seeking”, fundamentally missing the point of being a pop star on a red carpet.”

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 12:37 IST
