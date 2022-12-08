‘Give them flowers’: Singer Lizzo presents her People’s Choice Award to 17 women activists, melts hearts online

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo received the People’s Champion award at the People’s Choice Awards last week at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in the US. The singer who was called “champion of others” by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson on the stage embodied the remark as she presented the award to 17 activists, a Harper’s Bazaar report said.

Wearing a cobalt blue gown with a vibrant floral print, Lizzo proudly called out the 17 women she thought were deserving of the award. Pressing on the impact they have made in society, in a moving speech, she gave a brief introduction about each one of them and said, “Give them flowers”, adding “Power will always be with the people!”.

The 34-year-old singer shone light on women activists who have been relentlessly working for indigenous, transgender and religious equity, a Los Angeles Times report said.

'Give them their flowers!' — Lizzo honored women activists during her People's Choice Award speech. Watch the touching moment here. pic.twitter.com/9IDXU9yF73 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 8, 2022

In a clip shared by Now This News on Twitter, Lizzo is seen calling the women activists onto the stage. “Make some noise for them right now. I’m gonna say all their names. This is Mari Copeny, better known as Little Miss Flint. She spent the past 8 years fighting to ensure everyone in Flint and in communities across the nation has access to safe drinking water. She’s only 15 years old.”

“Meet Rabi Tarlan Rabizadeh. She is committed to building a bridge between Jewish people of all colors and backgrounds and as an Iranian American, she is fighting to amplify the plight of Iranian people,” she says, introducing each one of them.

Lizzo’s gesture melted hearts online and several users appreciated the act. A user commented, “Why am I crying?” Another user wrote, “I love @lizzo for using her platform to amplify these voices! She should win more awards.” A third user commented, “This is amazing I’m crying watching this. Just SEEING them up there stand together like that radiated power and Lizzo’s introductions told them WHY. I love seeing so many different women up there it feels real and fills my heart. THANK YOU LIZZO.”

“She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming was quoted as saying by Variety.

In July this year, Lizzo released her latest album ‘Special’. She was nominated five times earlier for the award recognising her record-breaking compositions and activism surrounding body positivity and racial inclusion.