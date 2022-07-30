Watch: Singapore’s Deputy PM plays ‘Hotel California”

Updated: July 30, 2022 4:59:23 pm
Politicians are not known for having musical talents but Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is an exception.
Recently, a video of him in which he is seen playing the popular rock song, ‘Hotel California’, on a guitar is going viral on Twitter.
The undated video was shared on Twitter by Parminder Singh (@parrysingh), who captioned the video: “Isn’t it cool that Singapore has a Deputy PM who can play ‘Hotel California’?”
The song, ‘Hotel California’, is considered one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. In 1978, the track won the prestigious Grammy Award for Record of the Year.
The tweeted video, which has over 15,000 views, was taken as a screen recording from Lawrence Wong’s Instagram. The video was first posted by Wong on July 3, 2022. In the short video, Wong wishes everyone a happy youth day and says, “Hi everyone! Happy youth day. Do remember to take time to pursue your passions and interests and have a good weekend. Take care.”
View this post on Instagram
On Twitter, Wong’s video has reminded people of Indian politician Milind Deora and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, both of whom are seasoned musicians.
Commenting on Parminder Singh’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote: “Yes, cool, but India has got a CM and a former MP who can both sing and play the song on guitar as well. They are @SangmaConrad and @milinddeora.”
