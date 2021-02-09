Singapore professor takes class for two hours, only to realise it was on mute the whole time

The shocking discovery took the man by surprise, who in disbelief was seen asking: “From what?”

A lecturer from Singapore unwittingly left his entire online lecture on mute, and realised it almost two hours later, when it was time to take questions from students. The professor, baffled at his own mistake, is now going viral.

A video originally posted on TikTok by @queen_yx_ — doing rounds on social media — showed the teacher asking his students if they had any question. “We couldn’t hear anything from you since 6:08,” replied one student on call. The shocking discovery took the man by surprise, who in disbelief was seen asking: “From what?”

The student confirmed the time, and the professor could be seen looking beside him as if to confirm the current time, only to realise it was almost 8 pm. He could not hide his dismay and was seen hyperventilating on camera. After a while, as he came to accept the reality, the professor said he will re-do the class some other time.

As the clip went viral, the man was identified as Associate Professor Wang Dong by Mothership.

According to Asia One, he is a teacher at the mathematics department in the National University of Singapore (NUS). A student who attended the class said that many students tried to reach out to him during the class to get him to unmute the call, “even calling his phone number”, the report added.

This professor’s reaction on realising his mistake had many people in splits online. However, many others came forward and said they felt bad for him.