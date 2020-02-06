Couple attend wedding reception through video conferencing due to coronavirus fears

Joseph Yew and his wife Kang Ting returned from China and imposed an isolation themselves. Joseph Yew and his wife Kang Ting returned from China and imposed an isolation themselves.

Fears over having contracted the coronavirus during a visit to China forced a newly married couple to miss their own wedding reception and they attended it through video conferencing instead.

Joseph Yew and Kang Ting had spent the Chinese New Year in the Hunan province with Kang’s family and only returned to Singapore on January 30, days before their wedding.

Hunan borders the Hubei province of which Wuhan is the capital, and the city is the epicentre of the outbreak that has killed over 550 people in China so far. As a result, many guests were reluctant to attend the reception in Singapore.

The couple decided to serve out a 14-day ‘Leave of Absence’ to prevent any possible spread of the virus and isolated themselves. So on the day of the reception, the couple dressed in their wedding outfits and attending the reception through video conferencing

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, the couple took part in the champagne-pouring and “yum seng” (toast) ceremony and interacted with guests.

The couple voluntarily isolated themselves in a hotel suite and even the groom’s parents, who had travelled with them, stayed in isolation. Only the bridegroom’s sister was able to attend to the guests.

“We know many of our guests were worried. We had discussed with the hotel on postponing the banquet but could not reach an agreement. To let our guests have peace of mind, we made this decision,” Joseph told Asia One.

On February 1, Singapore imposed travel restrictions so that any visitor who had been in mainland China in the past 14 days would be barred from entry or transit. Since the reception was hosted on February 2, the bride’s family wasn’t allowed to enter Singapore.

A report said that in the end only 110 of the 190 guests attended the reception, with some of them staying away since they were down with the flu. The bridegroom said that some guests ate two portions of food while others took the extra food home in order to reduce wastage.

“We were not sad but a bit disappointed,” Yew told BBC News. “I think there were no other option so [I have] no regrets.”

