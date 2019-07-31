Simple math equation leaves netizens scratching their heads

More often than not social media throws up interesting mind games that tickle our grey cells. Recently, a math puzzle started doing rounds on social media that has left many netizens scratching their heads. While the math equation, tweeted by a user @pjmdolI with a caption, “solve this”, looked easy, many were not able to complete the task.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Is this coffee puzzle as simple as it looks? Twitterati struggle to find the answer

Asking people the answer to “8/2 x (2+2)”, the user gave out his response to the equation, which many informed him was incorrect. “I do parenthesis, multiplication, then division so I believe it’s 1,” he tweeted. “I see so apparently division comes first……this is why I didn’t do well in math okay,” he later tweeted.

The post was soon flooded with many trying to solve the problem. While some replied with answers to the equation, others explained why the user’s answer was incorrect. What’s your guess?

Look at all the division (pun intended) under this Math problem. English would never… 🙃 https://t.co/Fq7fg1Jn40 — Sherlock Holmegirl (@misfit_000) July 31, 2019

How many times would I see algebraic expressions like attached where you’d finish out the bottom first and answer 1. Another order of operations problem. My solution…..call people out for not using enough parenthesis. Putting =8/2*(2+2) in excel gives 16. Thanks @msexcel https://t.co/0UvthFkA9Y pic.twitter.com/hxGmjQtMiy — Craig Walenta (@cwalenta) July 31, 2019

Please excuse my dear Aunt Sally

8 / 2(4) Parenthesis

8/8. Mult

1. Division https://t.co/TF3KUIOG1p — BrokedownBayMaxRN🗽🇨🇦🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎭🏥⚓ (@cassamidy) July 31, 2019