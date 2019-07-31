Simple math equation leaves netizens scratching their heads

Toggle Menu
Asking people to answer to "8/2 x (2+2)", the user gave out his response to the equation, which many informed him was incorrect. "I do parenthesis, multiplication, then division so I believe it’s 1," he tweeted.

While some replied with answers to the equation, others explained why the user’s answer was incorrect. What’s your guess?

More often than not social media throws up interesting mind games that tickle our grey cells. Recently, a math puzzle started doing rounds on social media that has left many netizens scratching their heads. While the math equation, tweeted by a user @pjmdolI with a caption, “solve this”, looked easy, many were not able to complete the task.

Asking people the answer to "8/2 x (2+2)", the user gave out his response to the equation, which many informed him was incorrect. "I do parenthesis, multiplication, then division so I believe it's 1," he tweeted. "I see so apparently division comes first……this is why I didn't do well in math okay," he later tweeted.

The post was soon flooded with many trying to solve the problem. While some replied with answers to the equation, others explained why the user’s answer was incorrect. What’s your guess?

