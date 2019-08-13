‘How is this even humanly possible?’: Simone Biles’ stunning ‘triple double’ performance goes viral

Simone Biles created history at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri with her brilliant performance and reasserted her position as the world’s unrivalled number one gymnast. With this win, she went on to become the first woman in nearly 70 years to capture six U.S. senior women’s all-around gymnastics titles.

Biles, who went ahead with the triple-twisting, double back manoeuvre during the final night of the US women’s gymnastics championships, also became the first women to attempt and land a triple-double off a high beam.

Biles’ stunning floor routine left people impressed, with many taking to social media to praise the 22-year-old gymnast. Moreover, a slow-motion video of her performance has also gone viral, leaving many dumbfounded.

According to a CNN report, Biles’ moves involved two twists and two summersaults while dismounting. Here is how netizens reacted to Biles’ performance:

