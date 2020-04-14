Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
COVID19

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles takes the handstand challenge and sets a gold standard

The 23-year-old Biles managed to pull off her version of the handstand challenge in less than a minute and prompted a number of amateur gymnasts and athletes to try and imitate the new routine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2020 2:06:11 pm
Simone Biles, handstand challenge, Simone Biles handstand challenge, social media challenge, Coronavirus lockdown, Trending news, India Express news Since posted, the video has garnered over 30 lakh likes with more than 3 lakh people retweeting it.

The ‘handstand challenge’ on social media requires people to put on a shirt while doing a handstand, but Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles decided to take up the task, she took it to a whole new level. Biles, arguably one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, successfully removed her sweatpants while doing a handstand.

Take a look at some videos of their successful attempts here:

The original handstand challenge required a person to put on a shirt while doing a handstand and actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel movies, struggled when he took it. However, US Olympian Lolo Jones also set a high standard by taking the challege. He managed to put on two shirts and take a sip of wine.

Biles’ successful attempt also received responses from other celebrities. Chrissy Teigen commented,” “Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.”

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who was earlier challenged by Holland, but had declined with a “No” reiterated his stand in response to Biles’ video.

Since it was posted, Biles’ video has garnered over 30 lakh likes and has been retweeted more than 3 lakh times.

