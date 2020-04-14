Olympic gymnast Simone Biles takes the handstand challenge and sets a gold standard

The ‘handstand challenge’ on social media requires people to put on a shirt while doing a handstand, but Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles decided to take up the task, she took it to a whole new level. Biles, arguably one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, successfully removed her sweatpants while doing a handstand.
handstand challenge 🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/D11uhLoG37
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 11, 2020
The 23-year-old Biles managed to pull off her version in less than a minute and prompted a number of amateur gymnasts and athletes to try and imitate the new routine.
Take a look at some videos of their successful attempts here:
Una gimastas del Club La Barca (Jerez) lo consiguió con tan sólo 10 años. pic.twitter.com/kxIDZpz1cU
— Antonio Hijano (@Antonio_Hijano) April 12, 2020
My daughter loves you and took your challenge. @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/SkVr7ztII0
— Greg Boyd (@boyd220) April 12, 2020
Not as coordinated as simones, but a valiant effort for a washed up athlete, I must say😜 pic.twitter.com/UZ0LRbzgly
— Gabs (@gabrielleelaub) April 12, 2020
SAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/PPnxUqAOel
— jo (@jorfed) April 11, 2020
THIS WAS HARD OMG🤯 pic.twitter.com/p8WHk8evs6
— Makayla🦋✨⚡️ (@MakaylaSheahan) April 11, 2020
Tried my best lolll pic.twitter.com/R97UCVW0LG
— complicada e perfeitinea (@GabrielHamsi) April 12, 2020
Challenge accepted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4UUkwb4qg0
— Alex✨💛 (@Alexxandra_G) April 12, 2020
The original handstand challenge required a person to put on a shirt while doing a handstand and actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel movies, struggled when he took it. However, US Olympian Lolo Jones also set a high standard by taking the challege. He managed to put on two shirts and take a sip of wine.
Biles’ successful attempt also received responses from other celebrities. Chrissy Teigen commented,” “Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.”
Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who was earlier challenged by Holland, but had declined with a “No” reiterated his stand in response to Biles’ video.
No.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2020
Since it was posted, Biles’ video has garnered over 30 lakh likes and has been retweeted more than 3 lakh times.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.