Olympic gymnast Simone Biles takes the handstand challenge and sets a gold standard

The ‘handstand challenge’ on social media requires people to put on a shirt while doing a handstand, but Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles decided to take up the task, she took it to a whole new level. Biles, arguably one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, successfully removed her sweatpants while doing a handstand.

The 23-year-old Biles managed to pull off her version in less than a minute and prompted a number of amateur gymnasts and athletes to try and imitate the new routine.

Take a look at some videos of their successful attempts here:

Una gimastas del Club La Barca (Jerez) lo consiguió con tan sólo 10 años. pic.twitter.com/kxIDZpz1cU — Antonio Hijano (@Antonio_Hijano) April 12, 2020

My daughter loves you and took your challenge. @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/SkVr7ztII0 — Greg Boyd (@boyd220) April 12, 2020

Not as coordinated as simones, but a valiant effort for a washed up athlete, I must say😜 pic.twitter.com/UZ0LRbzgly — Gabs (@gabrielleelaub) April 12, 2020

Tried my best lolll pic.twitter.com/R97UCVW0LG — complicada e perfeitinea (@GabrielHamsi) April 12, 2020

The original handstand challenge required a person to put on a shirt while doing a handstand and actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel movies, struggled when he took it. However, US Olympian Lolo Jones also set a high standard by taking the challege. He managed to put on two shirts and take a sip of wine.

Biles’ successful attempt also received responses from other celebrities. Chrissy Teigen commented,” “Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.”

Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who was earlier challenged by Holland, but had declined with a “No” reiterated his stand in response to Biles’ video.

No. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2020

Since it was posted, Biles’ video has garnered over 30 lakh likes and has been retweeted more than 3 lakh times.

