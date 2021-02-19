scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

Silver monolith set on fire after mysterious appearance in Congo

According to news agency Reuters, the 12-foot metallic structure appeared in the capital Kinshasa’s Bandal neighbourhood on February 14.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2021 4:14:15 pm
Monolith, Congo, Silver monolith set on fire, monolith on fire, Congo monolith, Latest Monolith, Monolith torched, Democratic Republic of Congo, Silver Piller Congo, Trending news, Indian Express newsResidents set fire to mysterious monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 17, 2021. (Picture credit: Reuters)

The latest in the global trend of mystery monoliths was destroyed with sticks and fire after it appeared in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to a Reuters report, the 12-foot metallic structure appeared in the capital Kinshasa’s Bandal neighbourhood on February 14.

Locals reportedly took selfies and discussed the possible origin of the structure before several picture and videos of people destroying the structure with sticks and fire flooded the internet.

Residents destroying the monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 17, 2021. (Picture credit: Reuters).

A BBC report said the silver pillar was hollow inside, with the metal sheets spread over a frame.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Take a look at how people reacted to the latest monolith in Congo:

Monoliths started popping up around the world after first being spotted in a Utah desert on November 10, last year.

Monoliths have also made mysterious appearances in the UKTexasPoland, Colombia and California. One was reported in India as well, at a park in Ahmedabad. A gingerbread monolith was spotted in San Francisco around Christmas, as well.

The structures started getting referred to as monoliths after a similar object made an appearance in Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi epic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. In the film, the appearance of the monoliths precedes the evolution of mankind.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement