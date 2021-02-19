Silver monolith set on fire after mysterious appearance in Congo

Residents set fire to mysterious monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 17, 2021. (Picture credit: Reuters)

The latest in the global trend of mystery monoliths was destroyed with sticks and fire after it appeared in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to a Reuters report, the 12-foot metallic structure appeared in the capital Kinshasa’s Bandal neighbourhood on February 14.

A monolith has appeared in the Democratic Republic of

Congo’s capital Kinshasa, the latest such structure since one was discovered in America’s Utah desert last year https://t.co/cuavLSei0p pic.twitter.com/LKwI3PIIbE — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2021

Locals reportedly took selfies and discussed the possible origin of the structure before several picture and videos of people destroying the structure with sticks and fire flooded the internet.

Residents destroying the monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 17, 2021. (Picture credit: Reuters). Residents destroying the monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 17, 2021. (Picture credit: Reuters).

A BBC report said the silver pillar was hollow inside, with the metal sheets spread over a frame.

Take a look at how people reacted to the latest monolith in Congo:

The ones behind it’s appearance have decided to have a break from crop circles. #MonolithAppearance — Mr Peaky (@peaky_mr) February 17, 2021

Bu…who is throwing the monoliths ..may some one tell the world the truth — Dj BlackyBlackque Da Massacre (@BlackqueDa) February 17, 2021

Oh crap! It’s the space lasers at it again! — Kim (@kimchil22626546) February 17, 2021

These monoliths need better travel agents. This is not the tourist season for the Congo. — Mike Esposito (@singular_wit) February 17, 2021

…all to show the world that people everywhere are the same… — All We Know is What They Tell Us (@YesWeCa37213657) February 17, 2021

Here come the aliens — Ted Cruz’s tits (@bitterhag33) February 18, 2021

congo residents thinking how much they will get in scrap for it🤔🤑 — Mark Bennett (@markbennett281) February 18, 2021

Ok seriously, I almost want to know what this is about as much as who the wizard of Q is — Debra D’Amico (@damico_deb) February 18, 2021

The right place for a remake of Space Odyssey 2001 — Valentin (@vax_XXL) February 18, 2021

Monoliths started popping up around the world after first being spotted in a Utah desert on November 10, last year.

Monoliths have also made mysterious appearances in the UK, Texas, Poland, Colombia and California. One was reported in India as well, at a park in Ahmedabad. A gingerbread monolith was spotted in San Francisco around Christmas, as well.

The structures started getting referred to as monoliths after a similar object made an appearance in Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi epic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. In the film, the appearance of the monoliths precedes the evolution of mankind.