‘Silence of the Lambs’ caterpillars spotted in Wales garden

Updated: August 16, 2022 8:36:12 pm
Silence of the Lambs movie lovers need no introduction to the death’s-head hawkmoth caterpillar. The moth featured in the poster for the 1991 multi-Oscar-winning film was recently spotted in a UK couple’s garden.
The photographs of the caterpillars consuming shrubs in their garden were shared by one person named Ian Williams on social media. Netizens were thrilled to find the creepy moths that mostly sport a skull shape on their back, used as a calling card by serial killer Buffalo Bill in the psychological horror movie.
Sharing their photographs, Williams wrote, “@IoloWilliams2 what’s this bad boy mate? Got 3 of them destroying a bush in our garden in leafy Brynmenyn, Bridgend” and added, “Here’s his brother and sister.”
@IoloWilliams2 what’s this bad boy mate? Got 3 of them destroying a bush in our garden in leafy Brynmenyn, Bridgend. pic.twitter.com/tIHA9BbU4Z
— Ian Williams (@bongowill) July 30, 2022
Here’s his brother and sister. pic.twitter.com/bMxPND3ba8
— Ian Williams (@bongowill) July 31, 2022
Before you all settle down for your lunch, here’s some pics of their droppings, assuming that’s what they are?? I cleared the lot last night and this is what they’ve left me overnight. pic.twitter.com/o1wx8hnSss
— Ian Williams (@bongowill) July 31, 2022
Williams was quoted as saying by the BBC, “I was in the kitchen and I heard a scream, my wife was actually cutting this bush in our garden back.” He added, “That’s when we discovered it, it was lucky it didn’t get cut in half.”
Dr Sarah Christofides, of Cardiff University’s School of Biosciences, told the BBC, “I’d be really, really excited, really pleased if I found one.”
Subscriber Only Stories
“Generally hawkmoths are very big moths – and they’re not as common as perhaps some of the smaller ones you get. If you look at an adult death’s-head hawkmoth you’d see what an incredibly beautiful animal it is,” she said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Silence of the Lambs’ caterpillars spotted in Wales garden
Police sub-inspector recruitment exam scam: Senior IPS officer’s bail plea rejected
‘A bright student, cleared IIT first try’: Accident tears four families apart
Telangana: CPI(M) state secretary’s brother among 8 named in FIR in TRS leader’s murder in Khammam
Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa wins over Bollywood: ‘It tickles your brain cells and makes you curious’
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’ or ‘Resolve to Respect Women’ for UPSC CSE
Surprise raid: Stale meat seized from restaurants in Chennai mall
FIFA’s decision to suspend India unfortunate, says surprised CoA
In Afghanistan, drought poses migration dilemma for villagers
What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?
Mumbai Police raid Gujarat factory linked to narcotics gang, seize mephedrone worth over Rs 1000 crore
Lilly Singh talks about dealing with sexism, homophobia: ‘Never ever let that noise stop me’