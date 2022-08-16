scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

‘Silence of the Lambs’ caterpillars spotted in Wales garden

Netizens were thrilled to find the creepy hawkmoth caterpillars that mostly sport a skull shape on their back, used as a calling card by serial killer Buffalo Bill in the 1991 Oscar-winning film, in a UK couple's garden.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 8:36:12 pm
Silence of the Lambs movie lovers need no introduction to the death’s-head hawkmoth caterpillar. The moth featured in the poster for the 1991 multi-Oscar-winning film was recently spotted in a UK couple’s garden.

The photographs of the caterpillars consuming shrubs in their garden were shared by one person named Ian Williams on social media. Netizens were thrilled to find the creepy moths that mostly sport a skull shape on their back, used as a calling card by serial killer Buffalo Bill in the psychological horror movie.

Sharing their photographs, Williams wrote, “@IoloWilliams2 what’s this bad boy mate? Got 3 of them destroying a bush in our garden in leafy Brynmenyn, Bridgend” and added, “Here’s his brother and sister.”

Williams was quoted as saying by the BBC, “I was in the kitchen and I heard a scream, my wife was actually cutting this bush in our garden back.” He added, “That’s when we discovered it, it was lucky it didn’t get cut in half.”

Dr Sarah Christofides, of Cardiff University’s School of Biosciences, told the BBC, “I’d be really, really excited, really pleased if I found one.”

“Generally hawkmoths are very big moths – and they’re not as common as perhaps some of the smaller ones you get. If you look at an adult death’s-head hawkmoth you’d see what an incredibly beautiful animal it is,” she said.

