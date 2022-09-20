scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Watch: Silence falls over Heathrow airport as people remember Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, London’s Heathrow Airport observed two-minute silence to honour the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral, UK Queen funeral, Heathrow airport, Heathrow airport observes two minute silence for queen Elizabeth, London airport observes silence for queen, Indian expressAround 100 flights to and from Heathrow airport were cancelled on Monday morning to ensure skies over London were quiet as the city remembered their late monarch.

London’s Heathrow airport is one of the busiest in the world, but on Monday operations at the bustling area paused as passengers and staff observed a two-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth was held on Monday after a 12-day mourning period. The funeral of the UK’s longest-serving monarch was broadcasted around the world.

In a tweet, the Heathrow airport wrote, “If you’re at #Heathrow today, we will be broadcasting Her Majesty’s funeral and we invite you to join us in observing a two-minute silence at the end of the service. During this time there will be a short pause in all operations.”

Video of a silent Heathrow airport, with all activities suspended and people sitting quietly, is being widely shared online.

Talking about the two-minute silence, a Twitter user wrote, “Well, that was pretty surreal. The entire Heathrow airport stopped and fell silent, everyone watching the large screens around the airport. #Queen”.

Another person wrote, “It was beautiful to be in London heathrow airport, and to observe two minutes of silence, in honour of Her majesty the queen.”

As reported by Metro, around 100 flights to and from Heathrow airport were cancelled on Monday morning to ensure skies over London were quiet as the city remembered their late monarch.

However, not everyone was happy with the inconvenience caused by this move. Expressing their disappointment, a Twitter user wrote, “Heathrow Airport honouring the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II by doing what they do best: using her funeral as an excuse to delay some flights.”

