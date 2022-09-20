Watch: Silence falls over Heathrow airport as people remember Queen Elizabeth II

London’s Heathrow airport is one of the busiest in the world, but on Monday operations at the bustling area paused as passengers and staff observed a two-minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth was held on Monday after a 12-day mourning period. The funeral of the UK’s longest-serving monarch was broadcasted around the world.

In a tweet, the Heathrow airport wrote, “If you’re at #Heathrow today, we will be broadcasting Her Majesty’s funeral and we invite you to join us in observing a two-minute silence at the end of the service. During this time there will be a short pause in all operations.”

Video of a silent Heathrow airport, with all activities suspended and people sitting quietly, is being widely shared online.

As we look back on the legacy of Her Majesty The Queen, we would like to share with you the original visitor’s book carrying the signatures of The Queen and Prince Philip when they flew from Heathrow to Paris for their first official trip together. Credit: @UniWestLondon pic.twitter.com/yNxi36cH8a — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 17, 2022

Silence at Heathrow Airport for HM Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/dmvxXJkzLH — Ian Shiner (@ianshiner) September 19, 2022

Well, that was pretty surreal. The entire Heathrow airport stopped and fell silent, everyone watching the large screens around the airport. #Queen — Tony Cook (@TonyC86) September 19, 2022

Heathrow Airport’s delaying and has cancelled some flights as a mark of respect on the passing of her Majesty the Queen!!!! The f**k??? Determinedly mashing up living people’s existences for a dead one? No wonder people are being radicalised into becoming abolitionists!! — Change Agent (@ChangeAgentChi) September 14, 2022

It was beautiful to be in London heathrow airport, and to observe two minutes of silence, in honour of Her majesty the queen. — Souled Out 🇯🇲 (@lindzapplebee) September 19, 2022

Heathrow Airport honouring the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II by doing what they do best: using her funeral as an excuse to delay some flights. — Davide P (@Devilmath) September 19, 2022

Talking about the two-minute silence, a Twitter user wrote, “Well, that was pretty surreal. The entire Heathrow airport stopped and fell silent, everyone watching the large screens around the airport. #Queen”.

Another person wrote, “It was beautiful to be in London heathrow airport, and to observe two minutes of silence, in honour of Her majesty the queen.”

As reported by Metro, around 100 flights to and from Heathrow airport were cancelled on Monday morning to ensure skies over London were quiet as the city remembered their late monarch.

However, not everyone was happy with the inconvenience caused by this move. Expressing their disappointment, a Twitter user wrote, “Heathrow Airport honouring the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II by doing what they do best: using her funeral as an excuse to delay some flights.”