Sikh woman designs special helmets for her kids that fit over turbans

Wearing a helmet while riding a bike prevents injuries and is compulsory in many countries. A Sikh woman in Canada, however, couldn’t find any helmet that could fit her son over his long hair and turban. So, she designed a multi-sports helmet for kids and it’s winning her plaudits online.

Tina Singh, from Ontario, said when her son Jora turned five years old about five years ago, she had a really hard time fitting a bike helmet on him. So, she tried tying his hair at the back and getting him to wear his hair in different ways but her son hated it.

“We got to the point where we were like digging out the foam of the helmets we had. And that was not a perfect fit. Really, it’s the foam that’s protecting you and not so much the plastic outside,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

Singh, an occupational therapist who has worked with patients with acquired brain injuries, said she knew the importance of a well-fitting bicycle helmet. “I was frustrated that there wasn’t a safe option in sports helmets for my kids,” she told CBC News.

So, she came up with the design that has a domed portion on top to accommodate a child’s hair, while still fitting the way a helmet should. “This is a multi-sports helmet for kids and it’s called a Sikh helmet. The helmet passed all the testing and is currently in production and coming to you in 2023,” Singh said.

“Wishing you all the success,” commented a user. “Wow! That is awesome and a great solution provider. Wishing great success,” said another. “Congratulations!!! Glad to see this as an option for the Sikh children out there! Up next, ice/hockey and winter versions! Safety first right!” wrote a third.