Sikh man wears rainbow turban for Pride Month, gets praise from Barack Obama

It’s pride month and people across the world are celebrating by sharing stories about love and freedom to choose who we love. As people of the LGBTQIA+ community and others share stories, one Sikh man’s unique fashion statement is winning hearts and earning praise from multiple quarters, including from former US president Barack Obama.

Jiwandeep Kohli from San Diego, California celebrated pride month by proudly flaunting a traditional Sikh turban with a rainbow on it, a statement that was liked by thousands of people online. A clinical psychology grad student and proudly bisexual, Kohli’s unique celebration of pride month struck a chord.

With hashtag, #LoveisLove and #PrideTurban, Kohli tweeted a photo of him donning the turban with the pride flag on it and shared his story online. “I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others,” he tweeted.

I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/SVhc0iwDF0 — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 1, 2019

As his tweet when viral, it caught the eye of former US President. “You’ve got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way,” Obama wrote while retweeting his photo.

Kohli responded by offering to bake pastries for Obama.

I’m a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words. Thank you for your support and the complement, Mr. Obama. If I can ever repay them with pastries, please let me know! https://t.co/ZjJzXN4MM6 — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 4, 2019

His turban gained a lot of attention online and some asked how long it took him to tie it. So, he explained how he’d done it, and though it was a lengthy process, Kohli said it was totally worth it.

Thank you! It’s sort of both. One of my normal black turbans that I supplemented with strips of other colors in exactly the right places. Took about an hour of tying, untying, and safety pinning, but totally worth it! — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 1, 2019

His tweet has since gone viral and inspiring people from all across the globe.

“A turban is a sign that the world can turn to you for help”.

