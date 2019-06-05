Sikh man wears rainbow turban for Pride Month, gets praise from Barack Obama

Toggle Menu
With hashtag, #LoveisLove and #PrideTurban, Jiwandeep Kohli tweeted a photo of him wearing the turban with the pride flag on it and shared his story online.

Tham Sikh man’s pride turban is winning hearts online.

It’s pride month and people across the world are celebrating by sharing stories about love and freedom to choose who we love. As people of the LGBTQIA+ community and others share stories, one Sikh man’s unique fashion statement is winning hearts and earning praise from multiple quarters, including from former US president Barack Obama.

Jiwandeep Kohli from San Diego, California celebrated pride month by proudly flaunting a traditional Sikh turban with a rainbow on it,  a statement that was liked by thousands of people online. A clinical psychology grad student and proudly bisexual, Kohli’s unique celebration of pride month struck a chord.

With hashtag, #LoveisLove and #PrideTurban, Kohli tweeted a photo of him donning the turban with the pride flag on it and shared his story online. “I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others,” he tweeted.

As his tweet when viral, it caught the eye of former US President. “You’ve got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way,” Obama wrote while retweeting his photo.

Kohli responded by offering to bake pastries for Obama.

His turban gained a lot of attention online and some asked how long it took him to tie it. So, he explained how he’d done it, and though it was a lengthy process, Kohli said it was totally worth it.

His tweet has since gone viral and inspiring people from all across the globe.

