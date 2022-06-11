‘Some heroes wear turbans’: Sikh man sells fuel at a loss, thanks God for ability to help

Suffering losses in business every day can be the worst nightmare for any businessman, but an Indian-origin man in the US state of Arizona is happily bearing the brunt. Losing out on around $500 a day, the gas station owner is selling fuel at a lower price to help local residents.

With prices of almost all commodities soaring, people around the world are grappling to manage their expenses. While a few have come up with bizarre solutions like using a donkey cart to tackle rising fuel costs, Jaswiendre Singh is being hailed online as a hero for selling at a loss around 1,000 gallons daily on average.

According to a news outlet called AZ Family, Singh bought gas from his supplier at $5.66 a gallon. When selling, it was listed for $5.19 a gallon, making it cheaper by 47 cents than the purchase price.

When most of us would lose our sleep if we suffered daily losses, Singh told the local media he had no regrets. He said it was worth it. “To give a break to the customer and my community. People don’t have the money right now,” Singh said. “My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something. If you have something you have to share with other people,” he added.

Praising God for his ability to help others, he said he and his wife were “working more to offset the losses they are feeling at the pump. They make their money inside the store”.

However, this is not the first time Singh has done it. The news report narrated how back in March, he sold gas for 10 cents less than the purchase price. “With prices going up around a dollar more a gallon since then, he wanted to try and help as much as he could and lowered the price even more,” the report added.

Now, as his good gesture has gone viral, Singh is earning plaudits not only in his town but around the globe. One remarked on social media, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some heroes wear turbans.”