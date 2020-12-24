Sikh group distributes free food to truck drivers stranded on UK-France border amid COVID travel ban

The group has been distributing fresh meals to hundreds of truck drivers stranded near the border.

When news of a mutated strain of COVID-19 in Britain and South Africa surfaced triggering alarm across the world, thousands of truck drivers found themselves stranded on the UK-France border that was suddenly closed. Then, a group of Sikh volunteers stepped forward to provide free food to these stranded drivers

Members of Khalsa Aid travelled around 210 miles (338km) to serve hot meals to the drivers stuck in Kent, Sky News reported. Also, the Sikh charity’s LangarAid members, who are known for their philanthropic work, travelled almost double the distance from Coventry, to take water and food in cold and rainy weather.

Volunteers at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Kent’s Gravesend helped cook and pack the vegetarian meals before the group were given a police escort along the M20 to deliver them.

On the very first day of the special langar, members cooked 500 servings of chickpea curry with rice meals and 300 servings of tomato and mushroom pasta dishes for dustrubution.

800 Hot meals ready for the truckers stranded in #Kent due to #OperationStack ! Our thx to the #Kent Sikh community especially Guru Nanak Gurdwara Gravesend. for preparing meals on short notice #BordersClosed @Port_of_Dover pic.twitter.com/65WOnh1NG9 — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) December 22, 2020

Hours later, the group also received a donation of 1,000 pizzas from a local Sikh businessman who runs Domino’s franchise in Kent.

1000 pizzas kindly donated by the @dominos Dhillon Group franchise (Kent) for the truck drivers stranded in #OperationStack ! We are blessed with amazing donors and supporters 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #BordersClosed pic.twitter.com/SGbWhrbPM5 — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) December 23, 2020

“It’s horrible for [the drivers], there’s nothing here – no food, no shops – it’s like a prison for them. We can’t sit back and do nothing,” KhalsaAid founder Ravi Singh told BBC.

We are ready to go ! 1000 Pizzas for the truck drivers caught in #OperationStack ! We are working with @kent_police, @HMCoastguard & @HighwaysSEAST ! pic.twitter.com/FSqdtk6zJS — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) December 23, 2020

“No one is going to starve … You don’t have to be a Christian to know it is the season of goodwill, you just have to be a human being,” he told The Independent talking about the NGO’s deep-rooted believe in Sikh’s faith’s Langar sewa.

Long day !! We are still here distributing hot meals to the truck drivers in #kent

We’ve got more food on the way, from our donors from Gravesend . We are all tired but unlike the drivers we will still go home to a warm bed tonight.#OperationStack #BordersClosed pic.twitter.com/0YKGjtxijg — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) December 23, 2020

French authorities, who had imposed the ban to try to protect the continent from a new variant of the virus detected in London and southeast England, said delivery drivers could enter by ferry or tunnel provided they showed proof of a negative test for the virus. Select passengers will be allowed back on the continent, too.

Their efforts won praise on social media, with Twitter users lauding the groups’ “kindness” and “humanity”.

“Whilst some say ‘so what, they are mostly EU drivers anyway’, proper Brits get out and help those in need. Thank you to all who have come to the aid of stranded truckers, you are the best of Britain,” on user Andy Conway Morris wrote online.

What a fantastic gesture from the Sikh community to help the stranded truckers in Kent. https://t.co/mobjJIiu29 — Andy Watt (@Andy_Watt) December 22, 2020

This is kindness.

This is humanity.

This is Britain.

🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/JokSLGZQGa — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) December 22, 2020

What a lovely thing to do! I’m sure the poor truckers will be very grateful! https://t.co/Rza0cbtl1I — Julia Brannan (@BrannanJulia) December 22, 2020

🙌 Keep up the amazing work. Just donated to help @Khalsa_Aid’s fantastic work in this country and abroad. https://t.co/4XCH28HD33 — Annabel Clarke (@PixieSixer) December 23, 2020

You’re truly making a difference, thank you for your compassion. — RainyDaze (@MythsDaze) December 23, 2020

God Bless those hands who feed others and Thank you for restoring faith in humanity! Otherwise This world has lost its glory 🙏 — Roop Sandhu💭 (@Rooopsandhu) December 23, 2020

In this topsy turvy world we’re in right now, things like this are heartwarming, thanks to you all for caring and helping. — Em Beck 🍃💚🍃FB🇪🇺PE (@CaoimheallEmbee) December 23, 2020

An example to us all. These guys must have had a dreadful time in business recently and they still help others. — Jesus H Christ (@3Toriesout) December 23, 2020

You are wonderful people. Your kindness is extraordinary. On this cold and rainy day, this is real and practical humanity. 💚 — Professor Catherine Harper PhD🏳️‍🌈🕷☘️🖤🇪🇺 (@ProfCathHarper) December 22, 2020

Hero, thank you for your monumental action, in support of those in need!!! — Hettie😷 #harnesshope 💚💛 (@ReceptiveLang) December 24, 2020

WOW! Absolutely amazing work Ravi! Your charity’s work is truly inspirational. Superb 👌 — Andrew Evans (@Ange_EvoRanger) December 24, 2020

