Sikh-Canadian performs bhangra in -40 degree Celsius weather. Watch video

A man has taken the internet by storm by performing the bhangra in the gripping cold winter of Canada. While most people would choose to curl up, find comfort on a sofa and stay indoors during winter, Sikh-Canadian Gurdeep Pandher decided to spread some joy online with his zestful dance in -40 degree Celsius weather in Yukon, Canada.

The clip shared by Pandher shows him sitting in the backdrop of a snow-clad area and he is heard saying “-40 degree temperature in the wilderness of the Yukon. I am sending joy, hope and positivity.” As bhangra beats are heard in the background, Pandher breaks into a dance. Amid the towering trees, he dances with exuberance and joy.

Today, it’s -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I’m dispatching the good vibe to the world. pic.twitter.com/t16l62yWf0 — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) December 19, 2022

“Today, it’s -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I’m dispatching the good vibe to the world,” tweeted Pandher.

Pandher’s performance won hearts online and many cheered his energy and vigour. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 1,56,900 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Your dance brings warmth to the entire world”. Another user wrote, “I’ve never seen you dance to down home fiddle music before, but this just proves your dancing, like your joy, is universal!!!” A third user commented, “Embracing the cold. Its exhilarating!”

In October this year, a youngster performed bhangra at Heathrow Airport in the UK upon reuniting with his friend after a long time. Overwhelmed with joy, the youth danced around his friend and hugged him tightly.