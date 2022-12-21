scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Sikh-Canadian performs bhangra in -40 degree Celsius weather. Watch video

Gurdeep Pandher’s bhangra performance in -40 degree Celsius weather in Yukon, Canada, won hearts online with some saying his dance had brought warmth to the world.

sikh canadian performs bhangra, bhangra in Canada winter, bhangra performance, indian expressPandher’s performance won hearts online and many cheered his energy and vigour.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A man has taken the internet by storm by performing the bhangra in the gripping cold winter of Canada. While most people would choose to curl up, find comfort on a sofa and stay indoors during winter, Sikh-Canadian Gurdeep Pandher decided to spread some joy online with his zestful dance in -40 degree Celsius weather in Yukon, Canada.

The clip shared by Pandher shows him sitting in the backdrop of a snow-clad area and he is heard saying “-40 degree temperature in the wilderness of the Yukon. I am sending joy, hope and positivity.” As bhangra beats are heard in the background, Pandher breaks into a dance. Amid the towering trees, he dances with exuberance and joy.

ALSO READ |US woman’s bhangra performance wins hearts online. Watch video

“Today, it’s -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I’m dispatching the good vibe to the world,” tweeted Pandher.

Pandher’s performance won hearts online and many cheered his energy and vigour. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 1,56,900 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Your dance brings warmth to the entire world”. Another user wrote, “I’ve never seen you dance to down home fiddle music before, but this just proves your dancing, like your joy, is universal!!!” A third user commented, “Embracing the cold. Its exhilarating!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

In October this year, a youngster performed bhangra at Heathrow Airport in the UK upon reuniting with his friend after a long time. Overwhelmed with joy, the youth danced around his friend and hugged him tightly.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 11:39:00 am
Next Story

Man beaten to death in Chennai; seven engineers held

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close