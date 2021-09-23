‘Um..yeah, No’: ‘Side-eying Chloe’ to sell iconic ‘disapproving look’ meme as NFT

It’s said noting dies on the internet. And while for some, being immortalised through memes can be pretty awkward, others have slowly become social media stars. Now, one such star, who is popularly known as ‘side-eyeing Chole’, is tapping into her popularity further by auctioning off her viral meme as a non-fungible token (NFT).

It was in 2013 that two-year-old Chloe Clem broke the internet with her disapproving look, which went on to become one of the most-shared memes of all time. Sitting in a car seat in a pink top, the toddler went viral for her iconic expression, given as her mother broke the news of a surprise Disneyland trip.

Now, after eight years, even as the meme’s popularity refuses to die, the girl is all set to sell it off through NFT bidding site Foundation. Bids start at 5 Ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency worth roughly $15,000, BBC reported. The Utah-based family said that after learning about the NFT market, selling the meme was a “no brainer”.

“It’s a cool opportunity, especially if there’s a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme they’ll be able to own it. Even Chloe has said ‘that’s pretty cool’ — it’s a typical 10-year-old thing to say,” Chloe’s mother told the news outlet.

For the uninitiated, it all started when mom Katie announced a surprise trip, while filming her two daughters. While elder sister Lily broke into tears, when the camera panned to capture little Chole’s reaction, she was seen giving an unimpressed look. As their mother posted the footage online, it was her reaction that stood out the most for netizens, with the video amassing over 20 million views on YouTube.

[Skip over to 2:06 to see the iconic meme-worthy moment]

The 10-year-old, who already has a massive following on Instagram and TikTok, is expected to make big gains with the auction. Her mother told UNILAD the funds raised will be put towards Chloe’s education.

The market for NFTs — niche crypto assets which are blockchain-based records of ownership of a digital item such as an image or a video — has been on the rise and memes are one of the chief items to sell out pretty swiftly.

The market for ownership rights for such unique digital commodities has exploded recently after several odd items sold for millions. While the epic 2008 ‘Disaster Girl’ meme — showing a girl calm against a burning house — sold for $500,000 in April, the famous Doge meme NFT was sold for $4 million in June and its estimated value ballooned to $220 million after it became one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.