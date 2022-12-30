Siblings surprise sister with a playhouse that she wished for on Christmas. Watch her reaction

The bond between siblings is unmatchable. In a heartening gesture, a little girl, who asked Santa Claus for a playhouse, was surprised by her siblings who built her one.

A video of the moment when she was surprised by her siblings was posted on the Instagram page Worth Feed Thursday. The girl asked Santa for a playhouse on Christmas but her family could not afford one. So, her siblings built her one instead.

The clip shows a boy bringing his sister to the playhouse that he built. The girl’s face has been covered by a cloth. As she sees the playhouse, her eyes light up and she says ‘gracias’. The playhouse has a tiny bed and other household utensils such as a washing machine, made out of cardboard boxes.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 1.80 lakh views so far as netizens praised the gesture of the siblings.

“Tears are flowing uncontrollably,” commented a user. “The creativity, they did so good! This was so sweet. God bless all these beautiful kids,” said another. “Her eyes were all lit up when they revealed it to her! She was so happy. I wish kids all over the world (especially those in the “Western” world) were as grateful for whatever is given to them instead of throwing tantrums,” shared a third. “So much love and sweetness. These babies know what means most,” another netizen wrote.