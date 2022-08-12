Siblings meet for the first time after walking past each other for years. Watch

August 12, 2022 5:58:41 pm
Sometimes real-life incidents sound like a plot from a film as they are just too serendipitous. Like this story of a meeting between two siblings who went through life without knowing about each other even though they ran into one another many times in the last seven years.
Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry walked past each other multiple times at Cook Children’s Medical Center, a paediatric hospital located in Fort Worth, Texas, without knowing that they were siblings.
Turner, a producer at Sparklefly Recording Studio in Child Life Zone, submitted his DNA to 23andMe, a publicly held personal genomics and biotechnology company, with the intention of learning about his ancestry.
Christina Sadberry was adopted. She submitted her DNA in 2006 to find her biological family.
She had been bringing her 11-year-old son to Cook Children’s since 2015. Before their appointments, they used to walk by Sparklefly Recording Studio and watched patients sing, record and play music.
Subscriber Only Stories
In March, Raymond’s DNA results showed Christina as a sibling match. Raymond’s wife Maria found Christina on social media and they started talking. It was the same day that Christina, once again, walked past Raymond at Cook Children’s. It was then that Christina got to know that Maria’s husband worked at Cook Children’s and she recognised him as Raymond.
Their reunion video was posted by Cook Children’s Facebook page Wednesday.
Watch the video below:
“When you put all of these things together when we recount all of this, there’s no way we could have scripted this…This was a divine appointment, this was on God’s timetable and it was at the right moment,” Raymond Turner was quoted as saying in the video.
“Omg! All the tears!! What a beautiful meeting. Love this story!” commented a Facebook user. “Oh my gosh Raymond Turner this is amazing! So happy for yall,” wrote another.
“Crying! Oh my God how amazing!!!” said a third.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering talePremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Young Bengaluru athletes miss International Children’s Games due to long wait for UK visas
Congress promises farm loan waiver, free electricity to farmers if voted to power in Gujarat
Rights group urges FIFA, Qatar to compensate World Cup workers
Maharashtra: Shirur MP writes to Union Health Ministry seeking ICMR centre for snakebite research
Delhi cop dismissed for demanding Rs 50 bribe: HC says punishment not disproportionate
School of Life: Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
‘Magical voice’: Kiren Rijiju posts video of Udit Narayan singing ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ during courtesy call
CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: Retail inflation eases to 5-month low of 6.71% in July, IIP grows 12.3% in June
MI Emirates announce squad ahead of the International League T20
Give these three yoga poses a try if you suffer from neck pain
Kerala MLA K T Jaleel calls PoK ‘Azad Kashmir’; comment against India’s sovereignty, says BJP
No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place