scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Siblings meet for the first time after walking past each other for years. Watch

Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry’s paths crossed at Cook Children’s Medical Center, a paediatric hospital in Texas, many times in the last seven years but they had no idea they were siblings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 5:58:41 pm
reunion, siblings, emotional, brother, sister, familyRaymond Turner and Christina Sadberry found out they were siblings after walking past one another for several years.

Sometimes real-life incidents sound like a plot from a film as they are just too serendipitous. Like this story of a meeting between two siblings who went through life without knowing about each other even though they ran into one another many times in the last seven years.

Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry walked past each other multiple times at Cook Children’s Medical Center, a paediatric hospital located in Fort Worth, Texas, without knowing that they were siblings.

Also Read |Woman meets brother after 20 years. Their reunion video is making netizens emotional

Turner, a producer at Sparklefly Recording Studio in Child Life Zone, submitted his DNA to 23andMe, a publicly held personal genomics and biotechnology company, with the intention of learning about his ancestry.

Christina Sadberry was adopted. She submitted her DNA in 2006 to find her biological family.
She had been bringing her 11-year-old son to Cook Children’s since 2015. Before their appointments, they used to walk by Sparklefly Recording Studio and watched patients sing, record and play music.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata

In March, Raymond’s DNA results showed Christina as a sibling match. Raymond’s wife Maria found Christina on social media and they started talking. It was the same day that Christina, once again, walked past Raymond at Cook Children’s. It was then that Christina got to know that Maria’s husband worked at Cook Children’s and she recognised him as Raymond.

Their reunion video was posted by Cook Children’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

“When you put all of these things together when we recount all of this, there’s no way we could have scripted this…This was a divine appointment, this was on God’s timetable and it was at the right moment,” Raymond Turner was quoted as saying in the video.

Advertisement

“Omg! All the tears!! What a beautiful meeting. Love this story!” commented a Facebook user. “Oh my gosh Raymond Turner this is amazing! So happy for yall,” wrote another.
“Crying! Oh my God how amazing!!!” said a third.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 05:58:41 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study

Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD
Explained

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Laal Singh Chaddha review

Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe

WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
School of Life

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement