Siblings meet for the first time after walking past each other for years. Watch

Sometimes real-life incidents sound like a plot from a film as they are just too serendipitous. Like this story of a meeting between two siblings who went through life without knowing about each other even though they ran into one another many times in the last seven years.

Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry walked past each other multiple times at Cook Children’s Medical Center, a paediatric hospital located in Fort Worth, Texas, without knowing that they were siblings.

Turner, a producer at Sparklefly Recording Studio in Child Life Zone, submitted his DNA to 23andMe, a publicly held personal genomics and biotechnology company, with the intention of learning about his ancestry.

Christina Sadberry was adopted. She submitted her DNA in 2006 to find her biological family.

She had been bringing her 11-year-old son to Cook Children’s since 2015. Before their appointments, they used to walk by Sparklefly Recording Studio and watched patients sing, record and play music.

In March, Raymond’s DNA results showed Christina as a sibling match. Raymond’s wife Maria found Christina on social media and they started talking. It was the same day that Christina, once again, walked past Raymond at Cook Children’s. It was then that Christina got to know that Maria’s husband worked at Cook Children’s and she recognised him as Raymond.

Their reunion video was posted by Cook Children’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Watch the video below:



“When you put all of these things together when we recount all of this, there’s no way we could have scripted this…This was a divine appointment, this was on God’s timetable and it was at the right moment,” Raymond Turner was quoted as saying in the video.

“Omg! All the tears!! What a beautiful meeting. Love this story!” commented a Facebook user. “Oh my gosh Raymond Turner this is amazing! So happy for yall,” wrote another.

“Crying! Oh my God how amazing!!!” said a third.