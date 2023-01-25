scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Siblings borrow the same book from school library 16 years apart

The borrowed book contained Lewis Carroll’s Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass.

Siblings borrow same book from library with 16 year gap
Listen to this article
Siblings borrow the same book from school library 16 years apart
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Before the advent of e-books and online book shopping, people regularly visited libraries. A nostalgic anecdote where a Twitter user wrote that her brother borrowed from his school library the same book that she had borrowed 16 years ago from there is going viral now.

Sana Rizwan (@SanaRGondal) shared a picture of the borrower’s record, which is attached to library books. As per this record, Sana Rizwan borrowed the book on April 26, 2006, three rows later her brother Mikael Rizwan borrowed it, once on October 26, 2022, and then again on January 11.

The borrowed book in question contained Lewis Carroll’s works Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass.

ALSO READ |8-year-old boy sneaked his handwritten book to a library. It’s a hit

While sharing this discovery, Rizwan wrote, “In 2006 I borrowed this book from my school library and my lil brother happened to borrow the same in 2022 🤗 And not many people wanted this book in between it seems.”

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is so heartwarming. Also great choice of book by both siblings. This one is meant to be read over and over again at different ages.” Another user wrote, “My sister now borrows most of the same books I used to read at her age it’s always so wholesome and nostalgic seeing my name 🥺 ”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 18:03 IST
Next Story

Pathaan and beyond: Decoding Brand Shah Rukh Khan and why he is still the undefeated Badshah of Bollywood

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close