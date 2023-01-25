Siblings borrow the same book from school library 16 years apart

Before the advent of e-books and online book shopping, people regularly visited libraries. A nostalgic anecdote where a Twitter user wrote that her brother borrowed from his school library the same book that she had borrowed 16 years ago from there is going viral now.

Sana Rizwan (@SanaRGondal) shared a picture of the borrower’s record, which is attached to library books. As per this record, Sana Rizwan borrowed the book on April 26, 2006, three rows later her brother Mikael Rizwan borrowed it, once on October 26, 2022, and then again on January 11.

The borrowed book in question contained Lewis Carroll’s works Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass.

While sharing this discovery, Rizwan wrote, “In 2006 I borrowed this book from my school library and my lil brother happened to borrow the same in 2022 🤗 And not many people wanted this book in between it seems.”

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is so heartwarming. Also great choice of book by both siblings. This one is meant to be read over and over again at different ages.” Another user wrote, “My sister now borrows most of the same books I used to read at her age it’s always so wholesome and nostalgic seeing my name 🥺 ”.