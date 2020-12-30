Siberian shares picture of frozen egg and noodles as temperature drops to -45°C

While many wondered if the image was real, others were left astounded.

A resident of Siberia shared a photo of a bowl of frozen noodles and egg to show how cold the region had turned during the winter.

The picture shared by Twitter user Oleg shows noodles and a cracked egg seemingly frozen mid-air after the temperature dropped to -45 degrees centigrade in the region.

Take a look here:

Today it’s -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

Many on social media wondered if the image was real, and many said they were astounded. Here’s how people reacted to the photo:

Have you tried eating indoors? — Daniel D’Mello (@DanielDmello) December 28, 2020

Only around 8-15c and it feels so freakin cold outside, i cant imagine when winter in -45c 🥶 pic.twitter.com/bNWiiV0nxx — wahyu suka tempegoreng renyah (@yaudahdehy) December 29, 202

meanwhile when the temperature drops to 29 in abuja i promptly start wearing jackets/sweaters while going round complaining about falling sick due to the extreme cold. lawd pic.twitter.com/seOfclUc6P — Nikki | YourHRpadi & Org Therapist (@nikkytheminx) December 29, 2020

Sending you some heat pic.twitter.com/kSnxW6Rdxg — Dr Aloy Chife (@ChifeDr) December 29, 2020

I send you some warmth from my end. It’s 20°C right now, and we are thinking it’s cold. – 45°C is really frightening. pic.twitter.com/fMlYVDlqlq — Gentleman (@olajideobe) December 30, 2020

weather is so cold even the farenheit and celcius scales give up and came together — Sandesh (@sandxisback) December 28, 2020

It’s 14C in Delhi and People are already freezing!! https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png P.S Ignore the smoke part that’s Our oxygen we like it that way 😆 pic.twitter.com/1uWhpK0C2E — Gujarati Chandler (@Sardar_vPatel) December 29, 2020

In our region we start shivering with our sweater on at 23C only — PUBLIC KI REPUBLIC (@prime4poor) December 28, 2020

It’s 17 degree in morning time and we skip bath 😭🤔 — krishna (@being_alcoholic) December 28, 2020

my brain can’t comprehend this — words mean things (@a_busy_woman) December 29, 2020

Siberia in Russia is an extensive geographical region spanning much of Eurasia and Northern Asia. Its average temperature in January dips to −25 °C (−13 °F).