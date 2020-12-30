scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Siberian shares picture of frozen egg and noodles as temperature drops to -45°C

Many on social media wondered if the image was real, and many said they were astounded.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2020 11:33:51 am
While many wondered if the image was real, others were left astounded.

A resident of Siberia shared a photo of a bowl of frozen noodles and egg to show how cold the region had turned during the winter.

The picture shared by Twitter user Oleg shows noodles and a cracked egg seemingly frozen mid-air after the temperature dropped to -45 degrees centigrade in the region.

Take a look here:

Many on social media wondered if the image was real, and many said they were astounded. Here’s how people reacted to the photo:

Siberia in Russia is an extensive geographical region spanning much of Eurasia and Northern Asia. Its average temperature in January dips to −25 °C (−13 °F).

