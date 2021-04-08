Sia teams up with NASA to celebrate Ingenuity helicopter’s upcoming test flight

The music video of the song features footage of NASA researchers and engineers, working and testing the Ingenuity helicopter, as well as the Perseverance mission.

Popular Australian singer and songwriter Sia has teamed up with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to celebrate the upcoming Ingenuity helicopter’s test flight on Mars.

The music video of her song “Floating Through Space” featuring French DJ David Guetta is a nod to the Space agency’s first and historical attempt at a controlled flight of an aircraft, on another planet.

Announcing the collaboration on Twitter, NASA wrote, “Sound the epic collaboration alarm! We teamed up with music icon Sia to celebrate the upcoming first flight of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter “

Take a look here:

🚨 Sound the epic collaboration alarm! We teamed up with music icon Sia to celebrate the upcoming first flight of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter. 🎵 Let’s float through space: https://t.co/pRV54RKMDH https://t.co/zISYCPZ5rc — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2021

The music video of the song features footage of NASA researchers and engineers, working and testing the Ingenuity helicopter, as well as the Perseverance mission.

Take a look at how people reacted to the collaboration here:

I literally got goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 — Ankit Kumar Singh (@DustOfStarBurst) April 7, 2021

Our bright star is your good luck charm on your way to stars. 💫❤️ — Alina (@notreasonablew) April 7, 2021

Nice Collab loved it — Sanjay Mathew (@SanjayM75290633) April 7, 2021

this is perfect!!! — ILY KG ✨ (@involvedwithsia) April 7, 2021

David Guetta and Sia, what else 😉 — Chris Rico (@crico03) April 7, 2021

Sia is a superstar! Queen of the conquest of the space 💫 — Akamaru (@corey_senju) April 7, 2021

Loved the video and the song😍🔥🔥 — arte_Z (@ZdArte) April 7, 2021

This is amazing! Excellent collaboration! Sia is the best! ❤❤❤ — Simone Sawyers (@simonethehuman) April 8, 2021

I like this song already…😍🤩🥰😇 — 🐾Khaaliyah Webb🐾 (@KhaaliyahWebb) April 7, 2021

The helicopter is a key component of NASA’s Perseverance mission, which successfully touched down on Mars on February 18th.