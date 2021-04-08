scorecardresearch
Sia teams up with NASA to celebrate Ingenuity helicopter’s upcoming test flight

The music video of her song “Floating Through Space” featuring French DJ David Guetta is nod to the space agency’s first and historical attempt at a controlled flight of an aircraft, on another planet.

April 8, 2021
Popular Australian singer and songwriter Sia has teamed up with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to celebrate the upcoming Ingenuity helicopter’s test flight on Mars.

The music video of her song “Floating Through Space” featuring French DJ David Guetta is a nod to the Space agency’s first and historical attempt at a controlled flight of an aircraft, on another planet.

Announcing the collaboration on Twitter, NASA wrote, “Sound the epic collaboration alarm! We teamed up with music icon Sia to celebrate the upcoming first flight of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter “

Take a look here:

The music video of the song features footage of NASA researchers and engineers, working and testing the Ingenuity helicopter, as well as the Perseverance mission.

Take a look at how people reacted to the collaboration here:

The helicopter is a key component of NASA’s Perseverance mission, which successfully touched down on Mars on February 18th.

