‘Shut up, badtameez insaan’: Slugfest between Pakistan politicians in Parliament goes viral

The Pakistan Parliament witnessed unruly scenes on Wednesday and a video of a slugfest between Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan and Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry has created quite a buzz after it went viral on social media.

Advertising

In the video, Mushahidullah Khan is seen referring to Fawad Chaudhry as his “pet dog” following which the minister is seen attempting to advance towards the PML(N) senator. The verbal clash between the duo started when Khan was about to start his speech during a joint session of the Parliament that was convened to discuss India’s actions regarding Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Pakistan govt accidentally turns ‘cat’ filter on during FB Live, leaves everyone in splits

The clip comes a day after the Pakistan National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India after the Indian government scrapped the special status of J&K under Article 370.

Watch the video here:

The video started doing rounds on several social media platforms, after which many trolled the two politicians for the language they used during the confrontation. In the clip, Khan can be heard addressing the parliament when he is interrupted by an angry Chaudhry.

They should also make arrangements for popcorn as well. — Kuldeep Singh Chouhan (@Gemini_07____) August 8, 2019

How cheap language in parliament 😄 — Chetan Shetty (@chethboy) August 7, 2019

Such lovely people. — Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) August 7, 2019