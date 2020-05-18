Shoplifters wearing watermelon masks pose for pictures before robbery

The two men also clicked pictures with fellow shoppers before they went on to “commit larceny.” The two men also clicked pictures with fellow shoppers before they went on to “commit larceny.”

While it is common for thieves to adorn a full-face mask in order to prevent themselves from being identified, a pair of shoplifters decided to wear watermelons on their head while robbing a store in Virginia, US. Pictures of the two men were shared by the official Facebook page of Louisa Police Department, following which they arrested.

According to the Facebook post, an investigation into the matter was being conducted after two men were filmed walking into a Sheetz store in a black Toyota truck while wearing “hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes”. The two men also clicked pictures with fellow shoppers before they went on to “commit larceny.”

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and triggered many reactions online. While some shared the pictures of the two robbers posing for them, others were just amused by the use of watermelons as masks.

