Viral Video: Shopkeeper in the UK fights off armed robber with chilli powder

A video of a shopkeeper fighting off a knife-wielding robber with chilli powder is making rounds on the internet. The incident happened at A1 Convenience Store in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham, UK just before closing time on Saturday, March 7.

As per the CCTV footage of the shop, a masked assailant dressed head-to-toe in black brandished a knife and demanded cash. However, the shopkeeper instinctively reached beneath the counter before he threw a handful of what seems like chili powder on the robber.

Watch the video here:

The man, engulfed in orange cloud, paused for a moment and made a run for the exit, empty-handed. According to a Metro report, the shopkeeper has not yet reported the attempted robbery to the police but shared the CCTV footage online to highlight the crime.

