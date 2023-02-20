‘Bless this man and his family’: Shop owner donates everything in shop for earthquake relief in Turkey

After the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 left more than 46,000 people dead till now, there has been an outpouring of donations and aid from around the world. Amidst the devastation, videos of people being rescued from the rubble have bought a little bit of cheer.

Now, a video of a shop owner in Turkey who donated everything in his shop for the earthquake victims is going viral. In a clip shared by Instagram page Worth Feed, the man is seen urging people to take the things that they need. People are seen taking things from the shelves calmly.

He is quoted as saying, “Take everything, I have earned enough from this shop”. The clip is credited to Aliza Kim, an influencer and speaker, according to her Instagram profile.

“Bless this man and his family!” commented a user. “In the times of despair, pain & loss this kind soul shows the us the beautiful side of humanity,” said another. “This is the kind of man that returns my faith in people and in god,” another person appreciated. “This man is amazing, what a selfless act of kindness. May God richly Bless you,” another netizen wrote.

In another act of solidarity, a group of volunteers tried to lessen the pain of the tragedy by fixing red balloons over the earthquake debris, as a tribute to kids who lost their lives in the calamity. On Monday, BBC shared a video from Turkey’s Hatay that showed a group of men sticking red balloons to the metal wires that were sticking out of the destroyed buildings.

Earlier, a heartwarming photograph taken during the Indian Army’s relief operation in earthquake-hit Turkey this week went viral on social media. The photograph, shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) of the Indian Army, shows a woman Army personnel getting a peck on her cheek from a Turkish woman. The defence force captioned the photograph, ‘We Care’ along with the hashtag Operation Dost.