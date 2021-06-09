Shirley Temple: Google honours Hollywood icon with Doodle

Google on Wednesday honoured American actor, singer, dancer and diplomat Shirley Temple with an animated doodle. It was on this day in 2015 that the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple”, an exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia.

Shirley Temple was born on April 23, 1928 in California. Her many talents, and “signature dimples, blonde ringlet curls and strong work ethic” landed her in several movies and musicals including ‘Stand Up And Cheer’ and ‘Bright Eyes’. She was a star even before the age of 10, and received an Academy Award at just six-years-old. She retired at 22, and gradually transitioned into full-time public service.

“Not only did Temple help millions of Americans through the hardships of the Great Depression as Hollywood’s top box office draw, she also later shared her charisma with the world through her work in international relations,” Google says in tribute.

Temple was appointed as a representative of the US to the United Nations in 1969. To recognise her diplomatic achievements, including an ambassadorship to Ghana and becoming the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department, Temple was appointed an Honorary Foreign Service Officer in 1988.

In 2006, the Screen Actors Guild presented her with its Lifetime Achievement Award.