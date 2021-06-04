Watch: Dramatic footage of crane collapse in Taiwan

scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
According to Taiwan News, a 58-year-old dock worker "suffered a laceration on his right arm".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2021 11:27:54 pm
taiwan port crane collapse, taiwan port cargo ship hit crane, gantry crane crash in taiwan port, Kaohsiung port crane crash, viral video, indian expressA massive container gantry crane toppled over and fell after a cargo ship knocked into it Thursday morning, sending it crashing to the ground in the port. (Source: AP)

A Taiwanese port witnessed chaotic scenes on Thursday after a large cargo ship hit a tall overhead crane and then smashing into a pile of shipping containers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The 86,000-ton container ship, OOCL Durban, which belonged to Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung. The empty container ship collided with a stationary vessel at the site along with a huge gantry crane at the same wharf.

As a result, the massive crane first tilted slowly and came crashing down, hitting a neighboring crane, which then collapsed into a stack of shipping containers. Videos captured by many onlookers at the busy port showed people running for covers away from the crane as it fell.

According to Taiwan News, a 58-year-old dock worker “suffered a laceration on his right arm”. He was rushed to the hospital for examination and treatment and the report added that he was conscious. The report added that two engineers — identified as Lin and Yang — were also trapped inside the crane.

The duo, however, was rescued using a 60-meter mast-type jib crane, reported UDN. The two staff managed to escaped unharmed.

The state-run Taiwan International Ports Corp. Ltd in a statement said that the accident site has been sealed off also “loading/offloading operations have been suspended at Wharf No. 70”, where the stationary vessel was berthed.

“The original construction cost of the two affected gantry cranes is approximately NT$600 million (total). The estimated value of the loss to the affected containers remains to be investigated,” the statement added.

