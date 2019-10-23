‘She’s so pure’: A video of a girl recalls the moment she met her adoptive mother

A video of a girl talking about the moment she met her adoptive mom and the emotions she felt at the time has gone viral.

In the video, a girl identified only as Gabby, is seen recalling what seem to her memories of meeting her new parents. She recalls that she and her little sister – Lily – who was adopted with her, were 4-years and one-year-old at the time.

Recalling details of the meeting, Gabby says that Lily was very small at the time and that they were both excited to meet their new parents. “We love you guys and we want to be there for you” she says.

But Gabby was nowhere close to being done. She then leaned in and whispered, “Do you know what happened to my heart? When I saw you, my heart fell in love with you”. Gabby’s mother responded that she also fell in love with her at the moment.

Watch the video here:



