‘She’s just six’: Chinese girl’s intense training sessions leave netizens furious

Quick on her feet, according to the video Li attends five to six sessions each week to perfect her game and is treated no less than a professional player. Quick on her feet, according to the video Li attends five to six sessions each week to perfect her game and is treated no less than a professional player.

As six-year-old Li YiYi struggles to fight back tears, her table tennis coach yells at her: “If you can’t keep your composure, step aside.”

While China is known to push its sport talent from a young as, a recent viral video of a little girl trying to master table tennis has left many unsettled. Shared by South China Morning Post, the 3.02-minute video features the budding player barely missing a shot as she religiously trains to perfect her game.

Quick on her feet, according to the video, Li attends five to six sessions each week and is treated no less than a professional player.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 11 million times, the viral video has angry reactions online. While many criticised the parents, others called out the intense training sessions. “Playing sports is for fun. We do it for fun and enjoyment. I don’t see any enjoyment in this kid’s eye,” commented a user while another wrote, “She clearly does not want to do this!”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd