‘She’s going places’: Three-year-old’s Lion King birthday cake leaves internet in splits

Birthdays are one of the most special days for children, with a lot for the kid to look forward to, especially the cake. However, when a toddler had an odd request for her ‘The Lion King’-themed birthday cake, it sure left netizens amused.

For her birthday, three-year-old Leona suggested that she wanted a Lion King birthday cake. However, she wanted it to depict the heartbreaking moment when Mufasa, one of the protagonists of the story, dies after being pushed off a cliff by his brother. The cake features Mufasa lying dead on the ground, while Simba, his son, helplessly looks over him.

The toddler said she did so because she felt it would make everyone too sad to eat the cake, leaving all of it for her. “My niece turned 3 today!!” tweeted Casey, Leona’s uncle. “She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because ‘everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.’”

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 7 lakh likes with netizens quite amused with the girl’s ingenious idea. Many responded with hilarious memes of their own and called the little girl a genius, enquiring whether her plan worked or not.

Some drew parallels with their own three-year-olds.

Some talked about their own renditions of this tear-jerking scene from the movie.

Others were just in awe of the intricate detailing by the bakery.

The cake was made by Thirsty Whale bakery, a small bakery in Minneapolis in the US.