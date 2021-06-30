Israel-based photographer records herd of sheep in epic time-lapse video, internet is floored

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2 lakh views.

An Israel-based drone photographer captured the daily rhythms of a flock of sheep in a time-lapse video, that has now gone viral on the internet. Hovering above the Peace Valley region of Yokneam, Israel, Lior Patel has spent the last seven months recording the herd’s movement from winter to summer.

The photographer documented the animals moving across the agricultural landscape and roadways in a captivating time-lapse. Sharing the video on Instagram, Patel said that the size of the herd, featured in the video ranges from 1000-1700 sheep.

“For the past seven months, I have been following a large herd of sheep, from winter pasture to the movement and arrival at the summer pasture. The size of the herd ranges from 1000-1700 sheep,” he wrote while sharing the video online.

Watch the video here:

For many, it was interesting to watch how the flock approached a gate as a dense, slow-moving cluster, and then spreading out as they pass through it. Others even compared it to mesmerizing starling murmurations.

While many lauded Patel for his creativity and camera skills, others found the video fascinating and relaxing.

Recently, a drone had captured a stunning moment in which a herd of threatened reindeer in Russia moved briskly in a tight circle to protect themselves from a predator, creating a hypnotic effect. The video was widely shared on social media.