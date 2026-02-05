‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is among the hundreds of journalists affected by a sweeping round of layoffs at The Washington Post, which reportedly let go of nearly one-third of its newsroom this week. The paper, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has also shut down its sports desk, wound up several foreign bureaus, and ended its books coverage, marking a significant contraction for the storied publication.

Ishaan, who served as a senior columnist covering international affairs, confirmed his exit through social media. According to The New York Times, more than 300 of the Post’s roughly 800 journalists were laid off in the move.

In one post on X, Ishaan shared what appeared to be an image from the newsroom, prominently featuring the paper’s well-known slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” He simply captioned it, “A bad day.” The post was later reshared by his father.

Soon after, Ishaan addressed the layoffs directly, writing that he had been “laid off today from The Washington Post, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues.” Calling the moment deeply personal, he added, “I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally.”

Reflecting on his work, Ishaan noted that he had launched the WorldView column in January 2017 to help readers better grasp global affairs and America’s role in the world. He said he was grateful to the “half a million loyal subscribers” who followed the column over the years.

Other journalists impacted by the cuts included Ukraine correspondent Lizzie Johnson, who said on X, “I was just laid off by The Washington Post in the middle of a warzone. I have no words. I’m devastated.”

The Post’s New Delhi bureau chief Pranshu Verma wrote, “Heartbroken to share I’ve been laid off from The Washington Post. Gutted for so many of my talented friends who are also gone. It was a privilege to work here the past four years.”

Addressing staff, Executive Editor Matt Murray described the decision as difficult but unavoidable, saying the newspaper needed to recalibrate in response to changing technology and reader habits. “We can’t be everything to everyone,” he wrote, according to the Associated Press.

The layoffs affect teams across international, metro, editing, and sports desks. The cuts come shortly after the Post scaled back its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, amid ongoing financial challenges. Founded in 1877, the newspaper was bought by Jeff Bezos in 2013 for $250 million after being owned by the Graham family for decades.