‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists

Ishaan Tharoor, who served as a senior columnist covering international affairs, confirmed his exit on social media.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington PostIn one post on X, Ishaan shared what appeared to be an image from the newsroom, prominently featuring the paper’s well-known slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”
Make us preferred source on Google

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is among the hundreds of journalists affected by a sweeping round of layoffs at The Washington Post, which reportedly let go of nearly one-third of its newsroom this week. The paper, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has also shut down its sports desk, wound up several foreign bureaus, and ended its books coverage, marking a significant contraction for the storied publication.

Ishaan, who served as a senior columnist covering international affairs, confirmed his exit through social media. According to The New York Times, more than 300 of the Post’s roughly 800 journalists were laid off in the move.

In one post on X, Ishaan shared what appeared to be an image from the newsroom, prominently featuring the paper’s well-known slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” He simply captioned it, “A bad day.” The post was later reshared by his father.

Check out the post:

 

Soon after, Ishaan addressed the layoffs directly, writing that he had been “laid off today from The Washington Post, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues.” Calling the moment deeply personal, he added, “I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally.”

Reflecting on his work, Ishaan noted that he had launched the WorldView column in January 2017 to help readers better grasp global affairs and America’s role in the world. He said he was grateful to the “half a million loyal subscribers” who followed the column over the years.

 

Other journalists impacted by the cuts included Ukraine correspondent Lizzie Johnson, who said on X, “I was just laid off by The Washington Post in the middle of a warzone. I have no words. I’m devastated.”

 

The Post’s New Delhi bureau chief Pranshu Verma wrote, “Heartbroken to share I’ve been laid off from The Washington Post. Gutted for so many of my talented friends who are also gone. It was a privilege to work here the past four years.”

 

Story continues below this ad

Addressing staff, Executive Editor Matt Murray described the decision as difficult but unavoidable, saying the newspaper needed to recalibrate in response to changing technology and reader habits. “We can’t be everything to everyone,” he wrote, according to the Associated Press.

The layoffs affect teams across international, metro, editing, and sports desks. The cuts come shortly after the Post scaled back its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, amid ongoing financial challenges. Founded in 1877, the newspaper was bought by Jeff Bezos in 2013 for $250 million after being owned by the Graham family for decades.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement