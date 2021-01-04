scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Shashi Tharoor shares ‘evidence’ of salary disparity among government employees, prompts debate

“While we all applaud that sweepers are paid well, studying long & hard for the higher degrees required by an Assistant Professor earns her a lower salary,” Tharoor wrote.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 5:34:38 pm
Shashi Tharoor, Salary disparity, UGC, UGC pay scale, Kerala assistant professors UGC pay scale, trending news, Indian Express news.In one of the circular, Tharoor points out that while a UGC level Assistant professor‘s salary ranges from 15,600 to 39100 in five years, a sweeper’s pay scale range from 16500 to 357000 in three years.

Shashi Tharoor recently shared a picture that he claimed was ‘evidence’ of disparity in salaries of different government employees, and it prompted a debate on social media.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, the Congress MP shared snapshots of two circulars detailing the government officers from different departments and their pay scale under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In one of the circulars, Tharoor points out that while a UGC-level Assistant Professor‘s salary is between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in five years, a sweeper’s pay scale ranges between 16500 to 357000 in three years.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“While we all applaud that sweepers are paid well, studying long & hard for the higher degrees required by an Assistant Professor earns her a lower salary,” Tharoor wrote, sharing the circular.

Tharoor claimed the picture was shared with him by a college professor in Kerala.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The tweet prompted a debate online. While many suggested the circular was misleading and referred to an old pay scale, others argued that Kerala doesn’t follow the amended UGC pay scale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement