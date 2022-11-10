scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

This video of a shark landing on a fishing boat reminded people of Jaws

The captain of the boat Ryan Churches said the shark managed to slide off the boat on its own.

Mako sharks are endemic to New Zealand and can grow between four meters to 15 metre in length.

A group of fishing enthusiasts in New Zealand got the surprise of their life when a shark crash-landed on the bow of their boat and started struggling. Fortunately, the captain of the boat Ryan Churches said the shark managed to slide back into the water on its own.

This horrifying moment from Monday was captured on camera by the people on board and was later shared by Churches on his Instagram account. The video soon went viral as people started sharing it across social media platforms.

While talking to the NZ Herald, Churches said this was the first time that a mako shark landed on his boat. Mako sharks are endemic to New Zealand and can grow between four meters to 15 metre in length.

The captain said they were lucky that the shark landed in front of the boat and was supported by the windscreens. This not only helped the shark to fall back into the water but also prevented any injuries to those on board.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Churches (@churchyschartersnz)

Talking about this experience, Churches said, “He (the shark) got away safe. There’s nothing much we could do. We can’t go up the front near it because they go absolutely bonkers. I was trying to figure out ways of how to get it off if it didn’t slide off. But it all worked out.”

In July this year, a whale struck a boat in the US’s Plymouth and almost submerged it. Fortunately, no injuries were reported after the incident.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:53:17 am
