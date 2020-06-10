Image of shark carrying group of fish in her mouth leaves netizens mesmerised

Thank you mother nature, it was a wonderful day with an absolutely unbelievable creature,” Evans Baudin wrote in his post. (Source: Evans Baudin/Facebook) Thank you mother nature, it was a wonderful day with an absolutely unbelievable creature,” Evans Baudin wrote in his post. (Source: Evans Baudin/Facebook)

While it is believed that almost 70 per cent of the ocean is unexplored and unmapped, there are several images that portray the fascinating world under the water, leaving many stunned. That is exactly what happened with Evans Baudin when he was out swimming in the waters of the Mexican city Cabo San Lucas.

“Yesterday, I met one of the most beautiful creatures I have ever seen… A whale shark for the book! An adult pregnant female, +12 meters!” he wrote while sharing a picture of the massive sea creature. The image not only featured the shark, but also a group of fish hitchhiking on the mouth of the shark.

“She was so massive that even a whole squad of remoras used her mouth to a free ride !! Thank you mother nature, it was a wonderful day with an absolutely unbelievable creature,” he added.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and left many mesmerised. “What a stunning photograph!” tweeted a user while another comment read, “Look at all these fish in another fish”s mouth!”

Look at all these fish in another fish’s mouth! https://t.co/qiumiTsZC3 — Theresa Lubowitz (@TheresaLubowitz) June 7, 2020

amazing capture! Thank you for sharing…xoxoxo https://t.co/oDuFvbfRxI — Nitka (@Nitka_22) June 7, 2020

Is the whale shark a plankton eater ? Is there a symbiotic relationship going on ? 😊Thanks :) — OceanGives~WhaleSongTiree (@SuilanSpink) June 7, 2020

What a stunning photograph! — Rose Meer (@BleachInOurVein) June 7, 2020

Yikes, how does this whaleshark even feed or breath? @simonpierce is there a risk of suffocating? — Vincent Kneefel (@vincentkneefel) June 7, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd