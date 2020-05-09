People are joining this nostalgic Twitter trend sharing photos of places where they ‘can’t wait to walk down the aisle’

While some people wanted to travel the world and couldn’t wait to walk at the aisle of aplane, others were just happy to go back to their favourite book store aisle. (@daliakhms/ Twitter) While some people wanted to travel the world and couldn’t wait to walk at the aisle of aplane, others were just happy to go back to their favourite book store aisle. (@daliakhms/ Twitter)

Coronavirus has upended the way we go about our daily lives. As people around the world are staying indoors to stop the pandemic’s spread, they are reminiscing about the time they spent outdoors. Now, that lockdowns and social distancing measures have been put in place across the world, people on social media are listing places they can’t wait to get back. With a trend, ‘can’t wait to walk down the aisle’, people on Twitter are listing various aisles they want to revisit post-lockdown.

The trend picked up on social media when the US began to ease restrictions across different states in an attempt to breathe life into businesses forced to shutdown due to the pandemic. And while coronavirus cases are still on the rise globally, people are imagining what life would be once the lockdown is lifted.

From stadiums to book stores, check out some of the “Can’t wait to walk down the aisle” tweets that is making people nostalgic on Twitterverse.

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle. pic.twitter.com/XJgfWVpHII — 𝔣𝔞𝔩𝔦𝔮𝔣𝔞𝔥𝔪𝔦𝔢 | (@faliqfahmie) May 9, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/Nucyqa7XbG — keani 🧁 (@keani_yafreak) May 9, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/EkSGBOIwas — tee 🧚‍♀️ (@fairlyopaque) May 9, 2020

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle 🥵🥵🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/2EnI1t0zXB — Cait (@C8lanpaige) May 9, 2020

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle and am definitely gonna cry😢😭🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GfWVGmVJBb — Cashy (@CashyMuller267) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle again pic.twitter.com/Zujxx8Q6t5 — reemah 🦋 (@Kareemah_xo) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/PAdPq31J0v — gabby 🧚🏼 (@g_sosa22) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/oNCyh0rgjA — 𝘼𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙁𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙠🃏 (@ibbycasanova_) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/AJu7LsnLPq — Jakie ⚡️ (@Jakiejakss) May 6, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/1ZnTEB7qf6 — maryy 🧃 (@http_maaryy) May 6, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/8X4mM2jzXm — Sara (@sara_davidson) May 6, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/J5AuiSOXEk — Maytal (@dirtfactory_) May 6, 2020

can’t wait to see her walk down the aisle again pic.twitter.com/1QMYvtWXFb — nuoc mat (@keocumber31) May 6, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/RtUZP6T7iS — 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞 (@IondoncalIing) May 5, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/kfz9v9TOM2 — dalia (@daliakhms) May 5, 2020

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zuARynH03L — Alicia🦋 (@aalicia99) May 5, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/AiSfleoV86 — melody (@JIBBlTZ) May 4, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd