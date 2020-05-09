Follow Us:
People are joining this nostalgic Twitter trend sharing photos of places where they ‘can’t wait to walk down the aisle’

The trend picked up on social media when the US began to ease restrictions across different states in an attempt to breathe life into businesses forced to shutdown due to the pandemic.

May 9, 2020
covid-19 pandemic, coronavirus memes, cant wait to walk down the aisle memes, quarantine memes, lockdown memes, latest coronavirus memes, viral news, indian express While some people wanted to travel the world and couldn’t wait to walk at the aisle of aplane, others were just happy to go back to their favourite book store aisle. (@daliakhms/ Twitter)

Coronavirus has upended the way we go about our daily lives. As people around the world are staying indoors to stop the pandemic’s spread, they are reminiscing about the time they spent outdoors. Now, that lockdowns and social distancing measures have been put in place across the world, people on social media are listing places they can’t wait to get back. With a trend, ‘can’t wait to walk down the aisle’, people on Twitter are listing various aisles they want to revisit post-lockdown.

The trend picked up on social media when the US began to ease restrictions across different states in an attempt to breathe life into businesses forced to shutdown due to the pandemic. And while coronavirus cases are still on the rise globally, people are imagining what life would be once the lockdown is lifted.

From stadiums to book stores, check out some of the “Can’t wait to walk down the aisle” tweets that is making people nostalgic on Twitterverse.

