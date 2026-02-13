Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment

The collapse occurred at the intersection of Qixin Road and Li’an Road, an area currently undergoing extensive underground construction for a new Metro line.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Shanghai road collapseAuthorities confirmed no deaths or injuries, but containers and barricades around the site were swallowed along with the road
A sudden road collapse in Shanghai, China, created a massive sinkhole, leaving residents shocked. Viral CCTV footage captured the terrifying moments when the ground gave way beneath vehicles and nearby structures.

The footage shows the road surface splitting and collapsing into a deep sinkhole, with nearby vehicles and temporary structures sliding in. Bystanders can be seen fleeing in panic as the asphalt buckles and crumbles beneath them.

The collapse took place at the intersection of Qixin Road and Li’an Road, where extensive underground construction for a new Metro line is underway, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Authorities confirmed no deaths or injuries, but containers and barricades around the site were swallowed along with the road. State media reported that roughly 500 square metres (5,380 sq ft) of the roadway caved in.

The incident has highlighted Shanghai’s ongoing land subsidence challenges. Built on soft alluvial soil, the city faces added risks from heavy groundwater extraction, fragile sand layers, and underground cavities formed during rapid urban development.

Watch the viral video:

 

As the footage circulated online, social media users were quick to react.

One person wrote, “Infrastructure without sustainability leads to consequences.” Another commented, “Bengaluru and other cities may one day see the same effect due to greedy construction and ground water extraction.” A third user simply remarked, “China will always amaze us.”

This is not the first such incident in the region. In January 2024, a separate road collapse in Shanghai’s Minhang District saw a 10-metre stretch give way due to a sewage pipe failure. No injuries were reported.

Figures from 2017 to 2023 indicate that nearly 72 per cent of sinkholes reported across China were connected to human activities, including construction flaws and ageing infrastructure. At the same time, the country’s geology adds to the risk.

Large parts of China lie on karst terrain, where rocks like limestone and dolomite slowly dissolve when exposed to groundwater. Over time, this natural process creates underground caverns that can suddenly collapse.

Periods of intense rainfall further worsen the situation by seeping into existing cracks, expanding them and weakening the ground above, sometimes with little warning.

 

