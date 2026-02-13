Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment

Authorities confirmed no deaths or injuries, but containers and barricades around the site were swallowed along with the road

A sudden road collapse in Shanghai, China, created a massive sinkhole, leaving residents shocked. Viral CCTV footage captured the terrifying moments when the ground gave way beneath vehicles and nearby structures.

The footage shows the road surface splitting and collapsing into a deep sinkhole, with nearby vehicles and temporary structures sliding in. Bystanders can be seen fleeing in panic as the asphalt buckles and crumbles beneath them.

The collapse took place at the intersection of Qixin Road and Li’an Road, where extensive underground construction for a new Metro line is underway, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Authorities confirmed no deaths or injuries, but containers and barricades around the site were swallowed along with the road. State media reported that roughly 500 square metres (5,380 sq ft) of the roadway caved in.