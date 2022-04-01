scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
‘Black mirror becoming a reality?’: Shanghai’s robo dog patrols empty streets during Covid lockdown

Making important health announcements and reminding citizens about Covid protocols, the black dog-like robot has left netizens amused online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 3:35:22 pm
shanghai, robo dog, shanghai robot covid patrol, shanghai robot dog video, viral videos, indian express, covid lockdown chinaStrict measures have been adopted by authorities to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Even though in different parts of the world, people are easing into their pre-pandemic life, in China a surge in Covid-19 cases has citizens back in lockdown. Now, a video of a robot doing announcements while patrolling empty streets is giving people dystopian vibes.

Shanghai, China’s largest city and financial powerhouse has been plunged into an extended lockdown and some residents face another 10 days of isolation in their homes under the country’s strict zero-Covid policy. A video of a four-legged robot, resembling that of Boston Dynamics Spots, was seen roaming empty streets with a megaphone speaker attached near its head.

Making important health announcements and reminding citizens about Covid protocols, the black dog-like robot has left netizens amused online. “Wear face masks, wash your hands frequently, take your temperature and disinfect your flat,” according to Xuancheng Daily.

Other messages from the robotic dog were, “Gather less and improve indoor ventilation”, as well as, “Fight against the pandemic with science and stay civilised when outdoors,” South China Morning Post reported.

As the video which felt like it was straight out of a sci-fi film went viral, people dubbed it “creepy” and “concerning” online.

About 16 million residents in Shanghai are being tested during the second stage of the lockdown in the western side China’s biggest city and financial capital. Meanwhile, residents of Shanghai’s eastern districts who were supposed to be released from four days of isolation have been told their lockdowns could be extended if COVID-19 cases are found in their residential compounds, Associated Press reported.

The lockdown in Shanghai, being done in two phases over eight days to enable testing of its entire population, has shaken global markets, with experts weighing in to access the economic impact of it.

